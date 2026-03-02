Floyd Mayweather to fight kickboxer before Manny Pacquiao

Stephen A. Smith and Vincent Goodwill share their thoughts on Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao's rematch. (1:22)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has announced an exhibition fight against a kickboxer, before he rematches Manny Pacquiao.

Mayweather, 49, will fight Pacquiao, 47, for the second time on Sept. 19 in Las Vegas when he comes out of retirement.

But beforehand, he will step into the ring under exhibition rules to face Mike Zambidis in June 2026 in Athens, Greece.

"2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for me," he posted to social media.

"Europe, I'm on the way to entertain! Athens, Greece... get ready for an all-out exhibition.

This summer will be a legendary battle."

"June is the month where history will be made at the Telekom Center. Different energy. Different level."

Zambidis, 45, is a retired kickboxer from Greece whose professional career ended 11 years ago.

His social media lists "18 world titles, 87 savage knockouts" among his accomplishments.

Zambidis is nicknamed "Iron Mike," famously like Mike Tyson who is also supposedly entering the ring against Mayweather this year.

But Mayweather and Tyson's exhibition contest has yet to be formally announced.

Mayweather has fought a number of bouts with exhibition rules since his career ended after beating Conor McGregor in 2017 to secure a 50-0 record.

He has been in the ring with influencer Logan Paul, kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, former sparring partner Don Moore, MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura, KSI's brother Deji, reality TV star Aaron Chalmers, and twice against John Gotti III, the grandson of the Mafia boss.

When Mayweather meets Pacquiao again, it will be a professional fight so his perfect record will be at risk.