Jazza Dickens lived in his van in Dublin, now he headlines as world champion

Jazza Dickens will defend his title against Anthony Cacace on March 14. Getty

Jazza Dickens used to live in his van outside the arena where he will defend his world championship this weekend.

The Brit has taken the long road to get to the top, turning professional in 2011 before he finally became world champion in 2025 when he was elevated from interim.

Now, he will prepare to defend his WBA junior lightweight belt for the first time against Anthony Cacace of Belfast on Saturday.

Dublin, where the fight will be held, is a city Dickens has a strong connection with, having been based there there for several years while living out of his van.

ESPN spoke with him ahead of the title showdown.

What are your memories of living in Dublin, and is it right you slept in your van outside the 3Arena at one point?

"I lived there for a few years," Dickens said. "I love that place, so it's exciting to go back to Dublin for the fight week.

"The whole time I was there in the van, three years I was there. I was back-and-forth, but it was three years [in total].

"Every night was rough, but every morning was beautiful because you got to go and see the people from Dublin, friends I've made for life."

You're now a world champion, but do you look back fondly on those times?

"Yeah, there was another time when I was out in the Fifth Street Gym [in Miami] with [Luis Perez] and Dino Spencer," Dickens said.

"I was staying in hostels at that time, so it's just the same really!

"I just love the grind of it. And sometimes when I've got a few quid, I just think to myself: 'I miss the good old days.'"

With everything you have been through, where does your positive attitude come from?

"A mixture of different things," Dickens said. "I think it's a very complex answer because it is all those things and more, but then there's a lot of childhood trauma I had.

"So it's just a mixture of everything. It's the best life that I would have chosen.

"I'm blessed every day just to get up and still live my dreams as a boxer."

The world title was such a long time coming, had you stopped and reflected at all on your journey?

"There's never been a reflection stage in my life because I love it so much," Dickens said.

"I'm still on that journey now, and I think it's important that I have love around me, a good team. I've had the same family and friends and [partner] since I started, since the start of my professional journey.

"I'm very blessed and lucky to have them. And to find out when you lose who loves you."