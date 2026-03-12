Jazza Dickens vs. Anthony Cacace: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Cacace challenges for a world title on Saturday night. Getty

Jazza Dickens (36-5, 15 KOs) puts his WBA super-featherweight championship on the line against Anthony Cacace (24-1, 9 KOs) in Dublin this weekend.

This is Dickens' first defence of his world title and headlines a St. Patrick's Day event in the Irish capital.

Last time out, Dickens stopped Albert Batyrgaziev inside four rounds and was then upgraded to world champion status when Lamont Roach was stripped by the WBA.

Cacace, meanwhile, arrives after impressively beating Leigh Wood with a Round 9 knockout last May.

When is Jazza Dickens vs. Anthony Cacace?

Dickens' world title defence is on Saturday March 14 at the 3Arena in Dublin.

How to watch Jazza Dickens vs. Anthony Cacace in the UK

The whole card will be broadcast by DAZN. A subscription to DAZN will be required to access the broadcast.

An annual super-saver subscription costs £119.99 for 12 months. A Monthly Flexible pass, which can be cancelled at any time, costs £25.99.

With a subscription, the fight can be watched via the DAZN App, smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.

Ring-walk time for Jazza Dickens vs. Anthony Cacace

The coverage will begin at 7 p.m. GMT.

The Dickens vs. Cacace ring-walks are scheduled for 10.05 p.m. although this is subject to change.

