Moses Itauma is boxing's reluctant superstar - soon, he'll have no choice

Open Extended Reactions

Movie stars Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hiddleston, along with rap artist Skepta, were all there.

Fellow boxer Conor Benn was in attendance, suited and booted along with his dad, the legendary fighter Nigel just days after headlining at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by beating Chris Eubank Jr. in their rematch.

But as heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma navigated the glitz, glamour and camera flashes of the British GQ Man of the Year awards in London last November, his mind was elsewhere.

At 21, Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) has been widely tipped for greatness. Don't be surprised if he wins a world title in the next 18 months. But, while others his age are out partying, maybe even trying to find their place in the world, Itauma, ESPN's young fighter of the year for 2025, has a single focus.

It's not that he doesn't enjoy his life outside the sport, but day-and-night, there's one thing he's thinking about.

"I know that boxing is my No. 1," Itauma says to reporters.

"When I was at these parties and whatnot ... Obviously it's great, it's fun to be around new people, but I just had the element of: 'I need to get back in the gym.'"

Itauma admits he is still getting used to the spotlight. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

THAT SENTIMENT WILL be music to the ears of coach Ben Davison, although not necessarily to promoter Frank Warren, but Itauma has seen himself what wrong choices can do to an aspiring champion and people his age. The red carpets, long nights that turn into early mornings, even chatting with James Bond himself ... That will come later.

"It got a lot of my friends. A lot of my friends, they could have been something but then they got caught up in the party life," Itauma says.

"Even if you ask my amateur trainers, all of them said I wasn't the most talented boxer ... I didn't hit the hardest, I wasn't the best, but I kind of had the consistency to stay on.

"Everyone else went to parties."

Now as one of the hottest prospects in the sport, the invitations are coming thick and fast, but Itauma is quick to check himself. He has a wise head on young shoulders. The success and plaudits that have already come his way have made him realise, before it's too late, what some people never do.

He remains steadfast in his approach to boxing and life, willing to carve his own path.

"I started realising that my family became more important ... And then the ones that weren't so much, they kind of just dropped out," he explains.

"Everyone's like: 'Oh, you've changed.' I'm supposed to, my whole life has changed. You're not supposed to stay a caterpillar."

Still, bigger changes are coming. It's hoped his upcoming fight with American Jermaine Franklin Jr. on March 28 in Manchester will be a true test for the prospect, given Itauma has gone past the second round just twice round as a professional.

Moses Itauma stopped Dillian Whyte the first round in August 2025. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

He swept aside Dillian Whyte in Round 1 last August, before injuries and the business of boxing -- namely finding opponents willing to fight him -- halted his progress. Promoter Warren, who believes he has another superstar champion on his hands, hopes to see his charge tested against Franklin before bigger fights come later this year.

"No amateur experience as a senior and [Itauma's] done really well," Warren said. "He's in now with a real seasoned campaigner in Jermaine. Two losses on his record against a very good Dillian Whyte and [Anthony Joshua].

"He went the distance with [Joshua]. Can Moses do what they couldn't do? Jermaine fancies this job, that's why he's here. This is a big moment for young Moses in his career, but I believe in him."

FOR FRANKLIN, IT'S another opportunity he thought had passed him by. On the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard in September, his win over Ivan Dychko propelled him back into the spotlight after several uncertain years.

At one point, he filed for bankruptcy and had to work full time away from boxing to support his family. He didn't fight in 2020 or 2021 prior to defeats to Whyte and Joshua in 2022 and 2023 respectively, when he was forced to climb the ladder once more.

He concedes he was almost reduced to tears in his last ring walk at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Now, he takes nothing for granted.

"I was raised in Christianity, so I know a lot of us, our journeys are very different," Franklin says.

"So my journey might not be the same journey as somebody else's. I try not to think too much about it or try not to get jealous or frustrated because I might take a longer route, but I still got here."

With everything he's been through, Franklin says it's a dream come true to be back headlining another show in the UK.

"This could have been on the undercard. I would have still would have been just as happy."

Happy to be there, but Franklin will be desperate for a win against Itauma on March 28. However, he will come up against Itauma, a reluctant superstar who might have no choice but to accept the spotlight if the KOs keep racking up.