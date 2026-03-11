Janibek Alimkhanuly loses middleweight title over violations

Open Extended Reactions

The IBF decided to strip Janibek Alimkhanuly of his middleweight title Tuesday due to multiple violations, including a failed PED test and the inability to satisfy his mandatory title defense obligation. He still holds the WBO title.

Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs), of Kazakhstan, was pulled from a middleweight unification fight with WBA champion Erislandy Lara four days before they were set to meet in December after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium. Both the A and B samples were submitted to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association and came back positive for the substance which assists in endurance and shortens recovery time while training.

The WBO decided in late February to suspend Alimkhanuly for a year but allowed him to keep the title. However, with his inability to defend the IBF title due to his suspension, the IBF has decided to take the title away.

Alimkhanuly, 32, has also been suspended until May 31 by the Kazakhstan Federation of Professional Boxing and until June 1 by the Association of Boxing Commissions in the United States. Three of his fights were contested in Kazakhstan and 13 have taken place in the United States.