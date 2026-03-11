Jake Paul (jaw) out until 'late this year or early next year'

Jake Paul is targeting a return to the boxing ring in late 2026 or early 2027 following a second jaw surgery following his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in December.

"I got my second surgery recently and the doctor said it will be four, five or six months to even be able to spar to see how the bone is healing," Paul told a group of reporters at the Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano news conference on Tuesday. "So that puts us maybe late this year or early next year for a fight."

Paul (12-2) had his jaw broken in two places by Joshua when he was stopped in the sixth round of their Dec. 19 meeting. He had his first surgery the following day and needed a second surgical procedure in February. The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter is plotting a return but will do so in a weight class that he's comfortable with after losing at heavyweight to Joshua.

"Definitely will be a cruiserweight," Paul said. "Joshua's punches hurt way more than people in my weight class. That's where I'm best at, for sure, and where I want to continue to climb in the rankings and make some statements."