Women's boxing star Mikaela Mayer joins Jake Paul's MVP roster

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Three-division world champion Mikaela Mayer has signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) joins arguably the deepest roster of women's boxers in the sport just prior to the debut of the promotion's MVPW event in April. Mayer -- ranked No. 6 on ESPN's women's pound-for-pound list -- is currently WBA and WBC junior middleweight champion and still holds the WBO welterweight title.

"I'm thrilled to join Most Valuable Promotions as we continue breaking barriers and elevating women's boxing to new heights," Mayer said in a statement. "I've always wanted the biggest and best fights, and MVP's premier roster of women champions creates incredible opportunities to make those matchups happen. I'm looking forward to showcasing my skills on some of the biggest platforms in the sport and working with a passionate, innovative team that believes in the continued growth of women's boxing."

Mayer, 35, represented the United States in the 2016 Olympics and made her pro debut a year later. She started out 17-0 and was the unified junior lightweight champion before suffering her first loss, a narrow split decision to Alycia Baumgardner in 2022. She dropped another close split decision to Natasha Jonas in her bid for a welterweight title in early 2024 but has been on a roll since. Mayer defeated Sandy Ryan for the WBO welterweight title in Sept. 2024 and successfully defended her title in a rematch in March of 2025. Last October, Mayer moved up to junior middleweight and dominated Mary Spencer to claim the WBA and vacant WBC title.

"Mikaela is one of the most accomplished fighters in women's boxing and a proven champion across multiple weight classes," said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions. "She has competed on the sport's biggest stages, faced the best fighters in the world, and continues to push the sport forward. We're proud to welcome Mikaela to MVP and look forward to building the next chapter of her career together."

Mayer has been linked to fights with IBF, WBA and WBC welterweight champion Lauren Price to determine an undisputed champion, as well as a potential blockbuster event against women's pound-for-pound champion Claressa Shields.