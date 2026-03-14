Anthony Cacace beats 'Jazza' Dickens to win WBA title in Dublin

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Anthony Cacace became a two-time world champion after winning a unanimous points decision over James "Jazza" Dickens for the WBA world super-featherweight title on Saturday.

Cacace took control in the middle rounds to build up a points lead and earn scores of 115-113, 116-112 and 116-113 at the 3Arena in Dublin.

It was a close clash between two veteran fighters who have won titles late in their careers.

"That shows that a poor night at the office and I can still win a world title," Cacace said.

Cacace (25-1, 9 KOs), 37, from Belfast, Northern Ireland, has now beaten reigning or former world champions in his last four fights.

Dickens (36-6, 15 KOs), 34, from Liverpool, England, lost the title in a first defence, after he was promoted from interim champion when Lamont Roach gave up the belt in December.

Anthony Cacace punches James 'Jazza' Dickens during their WBA world super featherweight title fight. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Dickens won the WBA interim title when he knocked out Albert Batyrgaziev in Round 4 last July, after suffering a broken jaw in a second round loss to Guillermo Rigondeaux 10 years ago and a Round 11 stoppage vs. Kid Galahad in 2021.

Cacace emerged from relative obscurity to stop Joe Cordina to win the IBF belt in 2024, then beat former world champions Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood.

Cacace decided to relinquish the IBF belt without making a defence for more lucrative fights, but he could now land a money-spinning title unification fight with either Mexico's Emanuel Navarrete (IBF, WBO) or American O'Shaquie Foster (WBC).

"I want to unify the division and I want Navarrete next, whether it's Saudi Arabia or where ever, I'm there," Cacacae said.

Cacace had an eight-inch reach and five-inch height advantages, but southpaw Dickens was able to get close enough to land punches in the early rounds, including a short right hook.

Cacace, who used to deliver pizzas to support his boxing career, struggled to land many jabs early on but did catch Dickens with a long left hook in the third round.

Dubai-based Dickens boxed well in Round 4, varying his attacks while keeping a tight defence but he was then rocked early in Round 5 after being caught by a left hook.

Cacace sustained the pressure as Dickens struggled to return fire until later in the fifth round. The Northern Irishman stayed on the front foot in the sixth and Dickens did not land at the same rate as he did in the opening rounds.

But Dickens responded with a big Round 9 as he found his range again, while Cacace also suffered a cut by his right eye after a clash of heads.

Dickens came out for the last round sensing he needed a KO to hold on to his belt but he could not land a clean shot with any real power on the backpedaling Cacace.