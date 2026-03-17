Sources: Charlo out of May title bout vs. Resendiz; Munguia in

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Jermall Charlo, who was set to challenge Armando Resendiz for the WBA super middleweight title on May 2, has been pulled from the bout for undisclosed reasons and will be replaced by Jaime Munguia, sources told ESPN.

Charlo's withdrawal came just hours after sources confirmed he would challenge Resendiz for the title as the co-main event to Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez's unified cruiserweight title defense against David Benavidez in Las Vegas. Now Munguia, a former junior middleweight titleholder, will get his shot.

The bout will be part of the PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video event that will take place at T-Mobile Arena.

Discussions for Resendiz to face Charlo in his first title defense began a month ago after a proposed fight against Munguia reportedly fell apart. Resendiz -- who won the interim title with a stunning upset of Caleb Plant last May -- was elevated to full champion following the retirement of Terence Crawford in December. Charlo appeared on the same card and stopped Thomas LaManna to end an 18-month hiatus from boxing. Resendiz's win disrupted plans of a fight between Plant and Charlo.

After dispatching Plant, Resendiz now looks to validate that victory by knocking off another high-profile name in the initial defense of his WBA title.

Resendiz, 27, became a notable name when he knocked out Jarrett Hurd in 2023. But his momentum took a tumble when he was stopped by Elijah Garcia in the next fight. After getting back in the win column against Fernando Paliza, he landed the assignment to face Plant but was seen as nothing more than an opponent before shocking the former super middleweight champion.

Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs) has not fought since May 2025, when he scored a unanimous decision over Bruno Surace. The victory initially was in jeopardy after Munguia tested positive for a banned substance following a postfight urinalysis, but the failed test was later ruled a false positive.