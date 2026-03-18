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          Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Gabriela Fundora's dominance fuels her rise

          Gabriela Fundora, above, defended her undisputed flyweight championship with a dominant stoppage victory over Viviana Ruiz Corredor on March 14. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Mar 18, 2026, 11:47 AM

          Another fight, another knockout victory for Gabriela Fundora, who successfully defended her undisputed flyweight championship for the third time Saturday.

          Fundora (18-0, 10 KOs) delivered a dominant performance against Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-3, 5 KOs), the WBA mandatory challenger, securing a sixth-round knockout in her first outing of 2026. After controlling the action from the opening bell, Fundora dropped Ruiz Corredor in the fifth round with a powerful left hand. A round later, with Ruiz Corredor trapped on the ropes and absorbing unanswered punches, referee Ray Corona stepped in to stop the bout.

          The victory marked Fundora's fourth consecutive stoppage and her sixth in the past seven fights, further cementing her status as one of the sport's most dangerous rising champions. With the win, she moves up one spot to No. 3 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings, passing Amanda Serrano.

          Here's the current top 10.

          Note: Results are current through March 18.

          1. CLARESSA SHIELDS

          RECORD: 18-0, 3 KOs
          DIVISION: Undisputed heavyweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Franchon Crews-Dezurn, Feb. 22
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          2. KATIE TAYLOR

          RECORD: 25-1, 6 KOs
          DIVISION: Unified junior welterweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Amanda Serrano, July 11, 2025
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          3. GABRIELA FUNDORA     Previous ranking: 4

          RECORD: 18-0, 10 KOs
          DIVISION: Undisputed flyweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (KO6) Viviana Ruiz Corredor, March 14
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          4. AMANDA SERRANO   Previous ranking: 3

          RECORD: 48-4-1, 31 KOs
          DIVISION: Unified featherweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Reina Tellez, Jan. 3
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          5. CHANTELLE CAMERON

          RECORD: 21-1, 8 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior welterweight
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jessica Camara, July 11
          NEXT FIGHT: April 5 vs. Michaela Kotaskova

          6. MIKAELA MAYER

          RECORD: 22-2, 5 KOs
          DIVISION: Welterweight champion and unified junior middleweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Mary Spencer, Oct. 30
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          7. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER

          RECORD: 17-1, 7 KOs
          DIVISION: Unified junior lightweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Leila Beaudoin, Dec. 19
          NEXT FIGHT: April 17 vs. Bo Mi Re Shin

          8. LAUREN PRICE

          RECORD: 9-0, 2 KOs
          DIVISION: Unified welterweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Natasha Jonas, March 7
          NEXT FIGHT: April 4 vs. Stephanie Pineiro Aquino

          9. YOKASTA VALLE

          RECORD: 34-3, 10 KOs
          DIVISION: Strawweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Yadira Bustillos, Dec. 19
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          10. ELIF NUR TURHAN

          RECORD: 13-0, 8 KOs
          DIVISION: Lightweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (SD10) Taylah Gentzen, Jan. 31
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          The formula

          The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

          Others receiving votes: Ellie Scotney (7), Shadasia Green (4), Cherneka Johnson (3), Hyun Choi (2), Jessica Nery Plata (1), Caroline Dubois (1).

          How our experts voted

          Andreas Hale: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Green, 10. Scotney

          Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Fundora, 3. Taylor, 4. Serrano, 5. Mayer, 6. Turhan, 7. Cameron, 8. Price, 9. Baumgardner, 10. Scotney

          Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Price, 8. Johnson, 9. Valle, 10. Dubois

          James Regan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Cameron, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Turhan, 9. Price, 10. Scotney

          Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Fundora, 5. Serrano, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Valle, 10. Scotney

          Andres Ferrari: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Scotney, 10. Turhan

          Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Cameron, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Valle, 9. Choi, 10. Nery Plata

          Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Valle, 9. Green, 10. Scotney

          ESPN experts poll

          First place: Shields (8)

          Second place: Taylor (7), Fundora (1)

          Third place: Serrano (3), Fundora (2), Cameron (2), Taylor (1)

          Fourth place: Fundora (4), Serrano (4)

          Fifth place: Cameron (3), Mayer (3), Fundora (1), Serrano (1)

          Sixth place: Baumgardner (5), Cameron (1), Mayer (1), Turhan (1)

          Seventh place: Mayer (4), Baumgardner (2), Cameron (1), Price (1)

          Eighth place: Price (4), Valle (2), Turhan (1), Johnson (1)

          Ninth place: Valle (2), Green (2), Baumgardner (1), Price (1), Scotney (1), Choi (1)

          10th place: Scotney (5), Turhan (1), Dubois (1), Nery Plata (1)