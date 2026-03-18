Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Gabriela Fundora's dominance fuels her rise

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Another fight, another knockout victory for Gabriela Fundora, who successfully defended her undisputed flyweight championship for the third time Saturday.

Fundora (18-0, 10 KOs) delivered a dominant performance against Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-3, 5 KOs), the WBA mandatory challenger, securing a sixth-round knockout in her first outing of 2026. After controlling the action from the opening bell, Fundora dropped Ruiz Corredor in the fifth round with a powerful left hand. A round later, with Ruiz Corredor trapped on the ropes and absorbing unanswered punches, referee Ray Corona stepped in to stop the bout.

The victory marked Fundora's fourth consecutive stoppage and her sixth in the past seven fights, further cementing her status as one of the sport's most dangerous rising champions. With the win, she moves up one spot to No. 3 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings, passing Amanda Serrano.

Here's the current top 10.

Note: Results are current through March 18.

RECORD: 18-0, 3 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed heavyweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Franchon Crews-Dezurn, Feb. 22

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

RECORD: 25-1, 6 KOs

DIVISION: Unified junior welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Amanda Serrano, July 11, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

3. GABRIELA FUNDORA Previous ranking: 4

RECORD: 18-0, 10 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed flyweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (KO6) Viviana Ruiz Corredor, March 14

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

4. AMANDA SERRANO Previous ranking: 3

RECORD: 48-4-1, 31 KOs

DIVISION: Unified featherweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Reina Tellez, Jan. 3

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

RECORD: 21-1, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jessica Camara, July 11

NEXT FIGHT: April 5 vs. Michaela Kotaskova

6. MIKAELA MAYER

RECORD: 22-2, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight champion and unified junior middleweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Mary Spencer, Oct. 30

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

7. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER

RECORD: 17-1, 7 KOs

DIVISION: Unified junior lightweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Leila Beaudoin, Dec. 19

NEXT FIGHT: April 17 vs. Bo Mi Re Shin

8. LAUREN PRICE

RECORD: 9-0, 2 KOs

DIVISION: Unified welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Natasha Jonas, March 7

NEXT FIGHT: April 4 vs. Stephanie Pineiro Aquino

9. YOKASTA VALLE

RECORD: 34-3, 10 KOs

DIVISION: Strawweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Yadira Bustillos, Dec. 19

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

10. ELIF NUR TURHAN

RECORD: 13-0, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (SD10) Taylah Gentzen, Jan. 31

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

Others receiving votes: Ellie Scotney (7), Shadasia Green (4), Cherneka Johnson (3), Hyun Choi (2), Jessica Nery Plata (1), Caroline Dubois (1).

How our experts voted

Andreas Hale: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Green, 10. Scotney

Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Fundora, 3. Taylor, 4. Serrano, 5. Mayer, 6. Turhan, 7. Cameron, 8. Price, 9. Baumgardner, 10. Scotney

Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Price, 8. Johnson, 9. Valle, 10. Dubois

James Regan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Cameron, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Turhan, 9. Price, 10. Scotney

Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Fundora, 5. Serrano, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Valle, 10. Scotney

Andres Ferrari: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Scotney, 10. Turhan

Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Cameron, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Valle, 9. Choi, 10. Nery Plata

Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Valle, 9. Green, 10. Scotney

ESPN experts poll

First place: Shields (8)

Second place: Taylor (7), Fundora (1)

Third place: Serrano (3), Fundora (2), Cameron (2), Taylor (1)

Fourth place: Fundora (4), Serrano (4)

Fifth place: Cameron (3), Mayer (3), Fundora (1), Serrano (1)

Sixth place: Baumgardner (5), Cameron (1), Mayer (1), Turhan (1)

Seventh place: Mayer (4), Baumgardner (2), Cameron (1), Price (1)

Eighth place: Price (4), Valle (2), Turhan (1), Johnson (1)

Ninth place: Valle (2), Green (2), Baumgardner (1), Price (1), Scotney (1), Choi (1)

10th place: Scotney (5), Turhan (1), Dubois (1), Nery Plata (1)