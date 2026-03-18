Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Gabriela Fundora's dominance fuels her rise

Another fight, another knockout victory for Gabriela Fundora, who successfully defended her undisputed flyweight championship for the third time Saturday.
Fundora (18-0, 10 KOs) delivered a dominant performance against Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-3, 5 KOs), the WBA mandatory challenger, securing a sixth-round knockout in her first outing of 2026. After controlling the action from the opening bell, Fundora dropped Ruiz Corredor in the fifth round with a powerful left hand. A round later, with Ruiz Corredor trapped on the ropes and absorbing unanswered punches, referee Ray Corona stepped in to stop the bout.
The victory marked Fundora's fourth consecutive stoppage and her sixth in the past seven fights, further cementing her status as one of the sport's most dangerous rising champions. With the win, she moves up one spot to No. 3 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings, passing Amanda Serrano.
Here's the current top 10.
Note: Results are current through March 18.
1. CLARESSA SHIELDS
RECORD: 18-0, 3 KOs
DIVISION: Undisputed heavyweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Franchon Crews-Dezurn, Feb. 22
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
2. KATIE TAYLOR
RECORD: 25-1, 6 KOs
DIVISION: Unified junior welterweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Amanda Serrano, July 11, 2025
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
3. GABRIELA FUNDORA Previous ranking: 4
RECORD: 18-0, 10 KOs
DIVISION: Undisputed flyweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (KO6) Viviana Ruiz Corredor, March 14
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
4. AMANDA SERRANO Previous ranking: 3
RECORD: 48-4-1, 31 KOs
DIVISION: Unified featherweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Reina Tellez, Jan. 3
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
5. CHANTELLE CAMERON
RECORD: 21-1, 8 KOs
DIVISION: Junior welterweight
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Jessica Camara, July 11
NEXT FIGHT: April 5 vs. Michaela Kotaskova
6. MIKAELA MAYER
RECORD: 22-2, 5 KOs
DIVISION: Welterweight champion and unified junior middleweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Mary Spencer, Oct. 30
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
7. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER
RECORD: 17-1, 7 KOs
DIVISION: Unified junior lightweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Leila Beaudoin, Dec. 19
NEXT FIGHT: April 17 vs. Bo Mi Re Shin
8. LAUREN PRICE
RECORD: 9-0, 2 KOs
DIVISION: Unified welterweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Natasha Jonas, March 7
NEXT FIGHT: April 4 vs. Stephanie Pineiro Aquino
9. YOKASTA VALLE
RECORD: 34-3, 10 KOs
DIVISION: Strawweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Yadira Bustillos, Dec. 19
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
10. ELIF NUR TURHAN
RECORD: 13-0, 8 KOs
DIVISION: Lightweight champion
LAST FIGHT: W (SD10) Taylah Gentzen, Jan. 31
NEXT FIGHT: TBA
The formula
The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.
Others receiving votes: Ellie Scotney (7), Shadasia Green (4), Cherneka Johnson (3), Hyun Choi (2), Jessica Nery Plata (1), Caroline Dubois (1).
How our experts voted
Andreas Hale: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Green, 10. Scotney
Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Fundora, 3. Taylor, 4. Serrano, 5. Mayer, 6. Turhan, 7. Cameron, 8. Price, 9. Baumgardner, 10. Scotney
Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Price, 8. Johnson, 9. Valle, 10. Dubois
James Regan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Cameron, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Turhan, 9. Price, 10. Scotney
Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Fundora, 5. Serrano, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Valle, 10. Scotney
Andres Ferrari: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Scotney, 10. Turhan
Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Cameron, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Valle, 9. Choi, 10. Nery Plata
Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Valle, 9. Green, 10. Scotney
ESPN experts poll
First place: Shields (8)
Second place: Taylor (7), Fundora (1)
Third place: Serrano (3), Fundora (2), Cameron (2), Taylor (1)
Fourth place: Fundora (4), Serrano (4)
Fifth place: Cameron (3), Mayer (3), Fundora (1), Serrano (1)
Sixth place: Baumgardner (5), Cameron (1), Mayer (1), Turhan (1)
Seventh place: Mayer (4), Baumgardner (2), Cameron (1), Price (1)
Eighth place: Price (4), Valle (2), Turhan (1), Johnson (1)
Ninth place: Valle (2), Green (2), Baumgardner (1), Price (1), Scotney (1), Choi (1)
10th place: Scotney (5), Turhan (1), Dubois (1), Nery Plata (1)