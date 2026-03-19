Rico Verhoeven needs bigger upset vs. Oleksandr Usyk than Tyson Fury vs. Wladimir Klitschko - Peter Fury

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Rico Verhoeven's trainer Peter Fury admits the kickboxer will have to pull off the biggest heavyweight upset ever to beat Oleksandr Usyk on May 23.

That's bigger than heavyweight title upset wins such as Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua (2019), Lennox Lewis vs. Hasim Rahman (2001), George Foreman vs. Michael Moorer (1994), James 'Buster' Douglas vs. Mike Tyson (1990), Muhammad Ali vs. Sonny Liston and Foreman (1964 and 1974), and Leon Spinks vs. Ali (1978).

Douglas was a 42-1 outsider when he KO'd Tyson, while Ruiz was 25-1 when he stopped Joshua more recently.

Verhoeven will also enter the ring in front of the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt to challenge WBC champion Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) as a longshot but his trainer Fury has masterminded one of the biggest heavyweight shocks in recent history.

Fury was in the corner when his nephew Tyson Fury outboxed and outpointed Wladimir Klitschko in an upset to win three world heavyweight titles in 2015, but believes Verhoeven (1-0, 1 KO) beating Usyk, 39, from Ukraine like Klitschko, would be the biggest win of his career.

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his WBC belt against Rico Verhoeven. Getty

"This would be above all the other upsets," Fury told ESPN.

"All the others were boxers, but my man is a champion from a martial arts sport. It would be one of the biggest boxing upsets in history, it has to be because they were all established boxers or champions and this will be Rico's second fight in professional boxing. In kickboxing they have a different stance, but this is boxing and it all has to change.

"They didn't give Tyson a chance when he fought Klitschko, the pundits said he would only win two rounds. But the reality was a different story and styles make fights. I can tell you that Rico is not turning up just for the money, he's going to be putting it all on the line. He's got Mount Everest to climb but he's under no pressure, and neither am I. I'm just telling him to enjoy this and if he loses, he can't lose to a better person than Usyk.

"We know Usyk is a phenomenal talent. I'm a realist, I'm going to do the best we can with what we have got. But if people are writing off Rico, they have got it totally wrong.

"It would be the best achievement for me personally because he's a kickboxer beating the best heavyweight in the world. Tyson beating Klitschko was very special and emotional because he is my nephew, but I'm also very close to Rico so it would also be special."

Verhoeven held the kickboxing GLORY heavyweight title for over a decade and is unbeaten since 2015, but he will be a big underdog in his first professional boxing bout since 2014 against ESPN's pound-for-pound boxing No. 1 Usyk, who knocked out Daniel Dubois in his last fight to become a two-time undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Peter Fury was in Tyson Fury's corner for an upset win against Wladimir Klitschko. Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images

Usyk has twice beaten former champions Joshua, Fury and Dubois in a professional career that has seen him reign as undisputed world champion at heavyweight and cruiserweight, after winning an Olympic gold medal as an amateur.

Peter Fury admits Verhoeven's best chance of victory will be landing a knockout blow versus the technically brilliant boxing skills and slick movement of Usyk.

"I think it's going to be very difficult to beat Oleksandr Usyk on points," Fury told ESPN.

"Looking for the big punch and knockout could cost Rico so we have find the balance with it. He will do a bit of boxing, he can box, but he's got a mountain to climb because Usyk can take a shot and so far he's not shown any vulnerability. I think he's a terrific boxer and ultimate world champion.

"You can have the best game plans in the world but it's about transferring those games plans and whether you can perfect them at a high level. Rico is versatile, and he's a big heavyweight. He's agile, has a lot of power, he can be elusive and he can box. He's been sparring with seasoned heavyweights like my son Hughie, and a lot of people are going to be surprised by him."

Verhoeven, who will be 37 come fight night, has prepared with Fury to face Usyk at a camp close to Rotterdam in his native Netherlands, but they have worked together for over a decade.

The former heavyweight kickboxing champion is 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds and will have height and weight advantages against six-foot-three Usyk, who tipped the scales at 227 pounds for his last fight in July.