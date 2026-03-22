Women's junior flyweight boxer Isis Sio in coma after knockout

Women's junior flyweight boxer Isis Sio has been placed in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries when she was knocked out in the first round Saturday night in San Bernardino, California.

Sio, 19, was facing Jocelyn Camarillo in the opening bout of ProBoxTV's card at the National Orange Show Event Center when knocked unconscious after a series of head shots. Sio received medical attention immediately after the fight ended and could be seen convulsing as she was stretchered out of the arena. She was sent to Loma Linda University Health medical center for further treatment.

"On behalf of CEO Garry Jonas and the entire ProBox family we are praying for a speedy recovery for Isis Sio," ProBoxTV posted on its social media account Sunday. "Ms. Sio is currently in a medically induced coma. Our thoughts are with her and her family at this very difficult time."

Sio suffered her second consecutive knockout loss. She was stopped by body punches in January and assigned to face Camarillo (6-0), who had never scored a knockout but stopped Sio just over a minute into Saturday's fight. Sio turned professional in September 2025 and has gone 1-3 in her brief career.