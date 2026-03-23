Women's junior flyweight boxer Isis Sio out of coma, in ICU

Women's junior flyweight boxer Isis Sio, who was hospitalized after being knocked out Saturday by Jocelyn Camarillo in San Bernardino, California, is out of her medically induced coma.

Sio is off a ventilator but remains in the intensive care unit at the Loma Linda University Health medical center, her family and team said in a statement obtained by ESPN.

"Isis is a passionate, disciplined, and well-prepared athlete who carefully evaluates each opportunity placed before her," the statement said. "Her decision to compete on Saturday, March 21, against Jocelyn Camarillo was not made lightly, but rather thoughtfully reviewed and analyzed prior to acceptance."

Sio, 19, entered the fight against the unbeaten Camarillo with a record of 1-2 and was coming off a body punch knockout loss in January.

Camarillo -- who had never scored a knockout in her pro career -- landed a series of head punches in the first round that left Sio unconscious just over a minute into the fight. Sio was stretchered out of the arena and seen convulsing.

"At this time, Isis remains in ICU, but she is off the ventilator and we are hopeful for her progression," Monday's statement said. "We are awaiting further updates from her medical team. She is currently under the care of three specialized medical divisions who are closely monitoring her condition.

"We sincerely appreciate the continued support, thoughts, and prayers during this time."