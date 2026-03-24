Dalton Smith to defend junior welterweight title vs. Alberto Puello

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Dalton Smith won the WBC junior welterweight title in January. Getty

Dalton Smith will make a first defence of his junior welterweight title against Alberto Puello on June 6 in his home city of Sheffield in the north of England, Matchroom have confirmed.

Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) won the WBC belt in January, beating Subriel Matias with a Round 5 knockout in Brooklyn.

He will now return to the UK and fight as a world champion for the first time at home.

Smith is ESPN's No. 5 ranked junior welterweight, while Puello (24-1, 14 KOs) is ranked No. 7 and is the Brit's mandatory challenger for his title.

Smith's win over Matias, and the manner of the victory, came as a surprise to many and was hailed as one of the great wins by a Brit on foreign soil. The pair became locked in a brutal slug-fest before Smith caught the Puerto Rican with a pair of right hands in Round 5.