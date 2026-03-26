Moses Itauma: Franklin bout 'final piece of puzzle' before world title fight

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British heavyweight star Moses Itauma has said his fight against Jermaine Franklin Jr. will be the "final piece of the puzzle" as he aims to answer the questions fans have been asking about him as he works towards a world title fight.

Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) is looking to get rounds and valuable experience under his belt against Franklin (24-2, 15 KOs) in Manchester on Saturday [10 p.m. DAZN]. The American's only two defeats have come on points to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

Itauma hasn't gone past Round 2 in his last nine fights, and has had just 26 rounds as a professional, with his last victory coming with a Round 1 stoppage against Whyte in August.

While some injuries and a struggle to find opponents willing to go in against him have meant a seven-month exile from the ring, it's hoped Itauma, who has been widely tipped for heavyweight greatness, will be able to make steps towards fighting for a world title this year.

Moses Itauma's charge towards heavyweight stardom continues this weekend. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

However, he accepts he will face a tough challenge against a determined Franklin this week.

"They [media] keep asking me about other heavyweights, I have a serious opponent in Jermaine Franklin," Itauma told a news conference in Manchester.

"We've asked for this fight for a year-and-a-half. Now we've got it I feel like this is the final piece of the puzzle. There's questions that my team want to know about me, questions I want to know about myself and there's a lot of questions fans want to know about me as well.

"I feel like Jermaine Franklin is the final piece of the puzzle. When I get asked about other [fights] that's not going to happen if I don't get past Jermaine Franklin."

The explosive start to the 21-year-old's career has prompted comparisons to a young Mike Tyson. However, his ability to win fights early has also raised questions about how he will handle the later rounds, pressure moments and big punchers when they land.

Promoter Frank Warren said he's looking forward to seeing what his young charge is made of.

"This fight on Saturday is a big, big moment in [Itauma's] career. Jermaine is very well respected in the business, He's been there, done it. A wealth of experience. He'll puts some questions to Moses," Warren said.

"Moses knows what he's got in front of him ... He's got to show he's not just a one trick pony and has other attributes in his locker. Can he box as well as punch? I believe he can do that.

"For Moses this is, I think, his toughest test yet."