Tim Tszyu crushes Denis Nurja to set up potential mega fight with Errol Spence Jr.

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WOLLONGONG, Australia -- A measured Tim Tszyu won every round against previously unbeaten challenger Denis Nurja on Easter Sunday to score a dominant unanimous decision and all but confirm his place in a much-publicized mega fight against Errol Spence Jr. later this year.

Tszyu (27-3, 18 KOs), the former WBO junior middleweight world champion who is now plotting his path back to the top of the sport, appeared to have his Albanian opponent in trouble early at the WIN Entertainment Centre. He first landed a tough left-hand uppercut in the third round, then followed it up in the next frame -- just seconds after an accidental head clash had opened up a nasty cut on his left cheek -- with a flurry of head and body punches, punctuated with a sharp left hook to Nurja's jaw that sent him crashing to the canvas.

But that would prove to be as close as Tszyu would come to finding a stoppage as Nurja (20-1, 9 KOs) remained on his feet, continuing to take punishment, though never giving in. In the seventh round, Nurja was docked a point for excessive holding, but still hung around to force the scorecards into play, which read a unanimous 100-88 in favour of the Australian.

Tim Tszyu celebrates his unanimous decision against Denis Nurja. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

"He's tough and I expected that," said Tszyu, after claiming the WBO international middleweight title and before receiving six stitches to repair his facial wound. "He came in with the perfect record, so I knew he was no joke. I had him a couple times but he didn't drop. Those were some good rounds. I was trying to take him out, he's just tough. Big respect."

The victory is the second in succession for Tszyu since joining legendary trainer Pedro Diaz. He also scored a unanimous decision in December against American Anthony Velazquez, a fight that snapped a three-loss-in-four-fight stretch.

In February, ESPN reported that a fight between Tszyu and Spence had been agreed, with a bout to take place in Australia in early June. Rather than sitting still, Tszyu elected to take the tune-up bout against Nurja, which proved to be nothing more than a glorified sparring session. His eyes are now firmly set on the former unified welterweight champion.

"I feel like I'm up for Errol Spence Jr," said Tszyu, moments after the score cards were revealed. "I think that would be one hell of a fight. That's a banger. I don't take a backward step. If he's ready to meet me there, bring it on. I'm coming to catch the big fish. Let's go fishing."

Spence, who has not fought since losing to Terence Crawford in their historic July 2023 bout for the undisputed welterweight championship, immediately took to social media to respond to Tszyu's call-out, claiming, "you think s--- sweet I'm do you so bad!"

Tszyu laughed off the criticism before firing off a shot at the American star.

"The last time he fought he got smashed, so I can't wait to take on that challenge. It's a very intriguing fight for myself and I hope he's there to fight, not survive," he said. "There's so many question marks. He hasn't fought for three years. He's 36, grandpa time is approaching. It's a great time to take him."

Tim Tszyu in action against Denis Nurja in Wollongong. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, local fighter and fifth-ranked Sam Goodman (22-1, 8 KOs) claimed the IBF super bantamweight world title eliminator against Argentina's Rodrigo Ruiz (23-2,17 KOs) via unanimous decision, showcasing his trademark speed and flair for 12 rounds.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona survived a scare against fellow former NRL enforcer, Jarrod Wallace, to win his second professional bout. Asofa-Solomona recovered from a nasty right-hand hook in the opening round to score a third-round stoppage of Wallace. He then called out another former NRL star in George Burgess, who was watching on in Wollongong and briefly joined him in the ring.

South Australia's Callum Peters continued his ascension in the sport with a ruthless performance against Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho, dropping him twice in the first four minutes to score a sixth knockout from six professional fights, while Sydney's Paulo Aokuso brushed aside Kittipong Jian Hao Ho with a first round knockout, though it was later revealed the Thai fighter had suffered a torn ACL.

Rising Australian pair Charlie Kazzi and Blair Geraghty fought out a majority draw in their clash for the vacant national super lightweight title, not before Victorian Max Reeves took hold of the WBO Oriental super middleweight title after overcoming New Zealand's Francis Waitai by split decision.

Sam Goodman celebrates his IBF Super Bantamweight World Title Eliminator victory. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Results from Tim Tszyu vs. Denis Nurja:

Tim Tszyu def. Denis Nurja by unanimous decision for the WBO International Middleweight Title

Sam Goodman def. Rodrigo Ruiz by unanimous decision for the IBF Super Bantamweight World Title Eliminator

Nelson Asofa-Solomona def. Jarrod Wallace in third round TKO (heavyweight)

Callum Peters def. Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho in second round TKO (middleweight)

Paulo Aokuso def. Kittipong Jian Hao Ho in first round TKO (light heavyweight)

Charlie Kazzi, Blair Geraghty majority draw (super lightweight)

Max Reeves def. Francis Waitai by split decision (super middleweight)

Dharringarra Trewhella def. Dominic Bailey by unanimous decision (welterweight)

Here's a recap of all of the boxing action from the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong: