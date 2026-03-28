Moses Itauma vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. LIVE: Latest updates from heavyweight clash

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Moses Itaum (L) takes on Jermaine Franklin Jr. in Manchester. Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

ESPN has live updates from Manchester as Moses Itauma returns to the ring against American Jermaine Franklin Jr.

Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) is looking to step up this year and it starts against Franklin (24-2, 15 KOs) whose only two professional defeats have come on points against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

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21-year-old Itauma has had a remarkable career so far and he will hope to kick on to potentially fight for a world title this year.