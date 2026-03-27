Eddie Hearn signs England star Henry Pollock to talent agency

Open Extended Reactions

England and Northampton Saints rugby star Henry Pollock has signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Talent Agency.

Pollock, 21, is considered one of the biggest rising stars in rugby and will now be guided by boxing promoter Hearn.

Hearn formed Matchroom Talent Agency earlier this month and launched the new venture by announcing the signing of UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Pollock, who also played for the British & Irish Lions last year, has become Hearn's second signing.

England's Henry Pollock has signed a deal with Eddie Hearn's talent agency. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

"I'm delighted to be joining forces with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Talent Agency alongside Stellar Rugby, at such an exciting stage in my career," Pollock said.

- Inside the Tom Aspinall-Eddie Hearn deal and what it actually means

- White 'doesn't get' Hearn-Aspinall deal; not impressed with boxing promoters

- Hearn determined to help Aspinall get his 'mojo' back

"Their experience and vision in the global sports market make them the perfect partners to help me grow both on and off the field, and I'm looking forward to what we can all achieve together."

Hearn, who has also guided the careers of boxing stars Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor, praised Pollock's impact on rugby at such a young age.

"I watched this kid and I immediately thought: superstar," Hearn said.

"I honestly believe he can singlehandedly ignite this sport and I am delighted to welcome him to the Matchroom family.

"With Henry, alongside UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall, we are building a team of all stars -- and we have many more top names still to bring in as our new Matchroom Talent Agency makes huge strides forward."