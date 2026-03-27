Jermaine Franklin Jr. 16 pounds heavier than Moses Itauma for heavyweight clash

Open Extended Reactions

Moses Itauma (L) will fight Jermaine Franklin Jr. on Saturday. Getty

Jermaine Franklin Jr. weighed in 16 pounds heavier than Moses Itauma ahead of their heavyweight clash in Manchester on Saturday.

Franklin hit the scales at 258.4 pounds while Itauma was 242.1 lbs on Friday.

It's the heaviest Franklin has been for a fight in four years while Itauma is seven pounds heavier than his last fight against Dillian Whyte in August.

The fight marks a step up in the career of Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs), ESPN's prospect of the year in 2025.

Franklin Jr. (24-2, 15 KOs) has only been beaten twice in his career by Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. He has never been stopped.

Itauma has said the fight will be the "final piece of the puzzle" as he marches towards a potential world title fight and wants to "answer some questions" in the bout.

While a potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk has been called for by some, the Ukrainian has said his final two opponents do not include Ituama.

Itauma's promoter, Frank Warren, told reporters this week he didn't think Usyk wanted the fight given the threat Itauma would pose, but did say if it was staged at Wembley Stadium, it would sell out "in a heartbeat."

Franklin has said he feels disrespected by the idea he is coming in to give Itauma rounds and experience and is looking to cause a major upset in Manchester.

Saturday's main event is supported by several strong undercard fights including light heavyweight contenders Willie Hutchinson and Ezra Taylor who will face off in the co-main event.