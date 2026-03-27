Tommy Fury to fight former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall

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Tommy Fury will return to the ring in June. Getty

Tommy Fury will return to the ring on June 13 to fight former World's Strongest Man champion Eddie Hall.

Fury (11-0, 4 KOs) hasn't fought since 2025 -- a win over Kenan Hanjalic in Budapest -- but will make his comeback in Manchester against Hall, who has just one professional fight under his belt.

Hall, who was crowned World's Strongest Man in 2017, lost to fellow strongman Hafthor Julius Bjornsson in 2022. The Brit recently entered the MMA world, beating Polish strongman Mariusz Pudzianowski.

The fight -- promoted as Beauty vs. The Beast -- will have a huge weight and size difference between the headliners.

Fury is listed as 6-foot and weighed 208 pounds in his last fight while Hall is 6-foot-2-inches and has weighed up to 433 pounds.

The fight will be promoted by MisFits.

Fury was set to face former UFC star Darren Till last year before he withdrew due to safety concerns, insisting he did not think Till would "abide by professional boxing rules."