Heavyweights Dave Allen, Filip Hrgovic to fight in May

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Dave Allen has developed a cult following in the UK. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Heavyweights Dave Allen and Filip Hrgovic will clash in a stadium in Doncaster, England on May 16.

The fight will be co-promoted by Frank Warren's Queensberry and Eddie Hearn's Matchroom and will be streamed on DAZN.

Allen (25-8, 20 KOs) has had a resurgence in his career of late with high profile fights against fellow Brit Johnny Fisher and Arslanbek Makhmudov, who will fight Tyson Fury on April 18.

He has developed a strong following in England and is coming off Round One knockout in February on the undercard of Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington.

Hrgovic (19-1, 14 KOs) is making his way back from a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in 2024 and has since had back-to-back wins over Joe Joyce and David Adeleye as he looks to get back into title contention.

"This is everything I've wanted," Allen said.

"A big fight, at home, in front of my own people. Nights like this don't come around often, and I'm not letting it pass me by. I know how tough Hrgovic is, but I believe in myself and I'll be ready to give Doncaster a night to remember."

Warren represents Hrgovic while Allen is signed to Hearn.

"May 16 will be a magical experience for Dave Allen," Warren said. "He is taking on a world-class operator in Filip Hrgovic, but he gets to do it on his own doorstep at Doncaster Rovers."

The fight will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster in the north of England with a capacity of just over 15,000.