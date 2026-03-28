Moses Itauma's sensational rise continues with Jermaine Franklin KO

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Moses Itauma's extraordinary heavyweight run rolled on in Manchester. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

MANCHESTER, England -- The rise of Moses Itauma continued on Saturday with another sensational knockout, this time in Round Five over American Jermaine Franklin Jr. in Manchester.

Itauma (14-0, 12 KOs) started fast and let his hands go, as he so often does, from the get-go, proving far too quick for Franklin who was boxed in the corner for much of the opening three minutes.

But, the American was tough, taking his fair share of shots but staying on his feet in the opening two rounds and even fired back at Itauma, clipping him a couple of times.

However, the Brit's movement was slick and he never wavered in coming forward, getting his reward in Round Three when he floored Franklin with a big right hand.

Franklin recovered in Round Four but the writing was on the wall. Itauma came out firing in the next, setting up with his jab and stunning his rival, before he eventually caught him with a wicked left uppercut which stopped Franklin in his tracks.

Moses Itauma landed a stunning knockout win on Saturday night. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Itauma took his chance, whipping in a big right hand which sent the American to the canvas. Franklin never got to his feet and Itauma's incredible march up the ranks continued.

Promoter Frank Warren said his charge will be back in the summer as he looks to keep active after a disjointed 2025 in which he fought just twice.

Warren said he believed a world title fight is possible this year.

Itauma has been dubbed the next superstar of the heavyweight division and has made waves already at just 21-years-old, with some, including promoter Warren, comparing his rise to that of Mike Tyson.

The Brit has now fought across the UK in London, Manchester and Glasgow as well as Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and is quickly becoming a fan favourite.

Manchester's Co-op Live was sold out in Itauma's first headline event in the UK on Saturday and he gave those in the arena a night to remember with another big victory.