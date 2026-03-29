Sebastian Fundora retains title, hands Thurman first TKO loss

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Sebastian Fundora defended his WBC junior middleweight world title with a dominant sixth-round TKO victory over Keith Thurman on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It marked Fundora's third successful defense.

At 6-foot-5½ with an 80-inch reach, Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs) used his significant size advantage to control the distance from the outset, keeping the 5-foot-9½ Thurman at bay while mixing in punishing body shots that steadily wore down the former champion. Fundora dictated the pace with his jab and volume, preventing Thurman from finding any rhythm.

Thurman (31-2, 23 KOs) started well, using his movement to try to close the distance, but he was able to land only a handful of punches and had limited success in the early rounds. He ultimately suffered the second loss of his career, and his first by stoppage.

A former unified welterweight champion who defeated top names in his prime, Thurman has struggled with inactivity in recent years. This was just his third fight since July 2019, when he lost a split decision to Manny Pacquiao. He fought once in 2022, earning a decision over Mario Barrios, and once in 2025, a third-round TKO victory over Brock Jarvis.

Fundora, who entered as a favorite against the more experienced Thurman, imposed his style early. In the second round, he landed a short left hand that buckled Thurman's legs, an early sign of the trouble Thurman would face throughout the night.

As the fight progressed, Fundora's relentless pressure and body attack continued to take a toll, limiting Thurman's movement and neutralizing his power. By the end of Round 4, the damage was evident on Thurman's face. While he had moments where he looked to counter, he struggled to deal with Fundora's reach and activity.

Sebastian Fundora, right, used his significant height and reach advantage to dominate former champion Keith Thurman, stopping him in the sixth round to retain his WBC junior middleweight title. Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

In the fifth, Fundora seized control, landing 36 of 80 punches, the highest output by any opponent against Thurman. By the sixth round, the outcome was no longer in doubt, and referee Thomas Taylor stopped the fight at 1:17, with Fundora overwhelming Thurman with unanswered punches.

"All respect to Keith, that's why I had to train so hard," Fundora said during his postfight interview. "That's why I worked so hard to prove to him, to prove to the world that I am the best 154.

"It was a lot easier than I expected. I was a little nervous today because he's such a big name, but we got in there and I remind myself as soon as we step through everything, this is my world. You're in my world. "

The junior middleweight division has become one of the most interesting in boxing, with champions Xander Zayas and Josh Kelly and secondary titleholders Jaron "Boots" Ennis and Vergil Ortiz Jr. But after his performance on Saturday, Fundora looks like the fighter to beat.

"I think 154 is the best division right now," Fundora said. "So whoever wants it next, we can get it."