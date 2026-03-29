Moses Itauma isn't the next heavyweight star, his era is already here

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Fabio Wardley's reaction said it all.

The WBO heavyweight champion was left mouth open, arms up in awe at what his fellow Brit and stablemate Moses Itauma had just done.

But, in truth, it wasn't all that shocking. Wardley will know that better than most. He's seen what Itauma can do many times before.

Other heavyweights, boxing legends such as Prince Naseem Hamed, were all ringside to witness the prodigy in the flesh.

The Round Five stoppage of Jermaine Franklin Jr. was indeed a sight to behold -- the left uppercut knocked Franklin out and had him suspended in mid-air -- but it's what we have come to expect from the 21-year-old.

This was the fight to test Itauma's chin and his stamina.

To see how he would handle some pressure.

He and his team actually hoped they would get past Round Two.

It didn't go much longer than that. Franklin, a brave and worthy rival, tried to give as good as he got but Itauma is too fast, too slick and too brutal.

The winds of change are swirling around the heavyweight division, driven by a fearless 21-year-old and if people didn't notice before, they sure do now.

It's not just the knockout showreel which should have his rivals worried, it's everything else. The way he talks, his respectful nature and calm head and general demeanour. It's not that he isn't a showman -- Subtle things he does such as the deep, graceful bow to the crowd after a savage knockout or the salute to the camera while holding a bundle of belts prove he is a natural performer in his own way.

Moses Itauma stormed to another KO victory in Manchester. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

But even now with 12 stoppages, the calls to fight Oleksandr Usyk, the consistent shuffle up the rankings, and yes, the Mike Tyson comparisons, his feet remain firmly on the ground.

He thanked Franklin for the opportunity and the Manchester crowd, who adored him, for their support.

The talk will grow louder ... and as it should for someone who entertains as much. So what next? A fight in the summer awaits and if it's not a mandatory, it will take some doing to get someone willing to go in and risk it all against those lightning quick hands and devastating punches.

Someone will step up. They'll likely get a big pay cheque for it given that the outcome is becoming somewhat of a fait accompli.

Promoter Frank Warren, who has seen his fair share of heavyweights come through, by the way, is among those indulging the Tyson talk, even if -- as Itauma says himself -- their only real similarity is their early success and appetite for knocking opponents flat on their backs.

"I can't think of any fighter of his age ... And I include Mike Tyson looking at the guys he fought in his 14th fight [who compares]," Warren said.

"And you look at the quality of the opposition he's fought and what he's done with them. It's amazing."

Wardley, as well as his next opponent Daniel Dubois [May 9, DAZN] both watched on as the man dubbed the heavyweight division's rising star did the business once more.

But it's dawned on everyone the rise is taking place a lot quicker than anyone could have imagined.