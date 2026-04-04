Deontay Wilder found peace; so is his alter-ego gone forever?

Deontay Wilder says it's "not possible" for his fight with Derek Chisora to go the distance. (1:37)

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LONDON -- Deontay Wilder's smile was as wide as it was bright when he saw Frank Warren for the first time.

The towering heavyweight couldn't hide his delight when he clapped eyes on the man who is remains a rival but is now an old friend as they were waiting to be called on stage at the launch news conference for Wilder's clash with Derek Chisora on April 4 [DAZN].

Wilder picked the 74-year-old up off the floor, squeezed him as his feet dangled in the air, scrunching the promoter's crisp, freshly pressed suit in his massive arms.

The warm embrace made Warren smile, too.

Wilder's mood was markedly different earlier that day, when he stormed out of an interview with radio station talkSPORT. The American was unhappy with the line of questioning about his claims that Tyson Fury had cheated against him. The accusations are unsubstantiated and were light on detail.

In a matter of seconds, a switch inside him flicked and Wilder left the studio, cussing and furious.

Thus, the world witnessed the two distinct sides of the iconic American heavyweight: The calm, warm, at peace Deontay from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, who has seemingly banished the demons of his past ... And the ferocious, unpredictable 'Bronze Bomber' who can fly off the handle and has entertained fans with knockouts and headlines in equal measure for almost two decades.

By his own admission, he's been through a lot in that time. Professional struggles such as recent defeats and the lingering toll of the Fury trilogy, as well as personal conflicts.

So, as he chases one last run to the top, can he have the best of both worlds? In one moment the zen and all-loving Deontay, in another the brutal orchestrator of violence.

Perhaps it's too much to ask.

Wilder himself has pointed out the hypocrisy of fans wanting him to be somewhat of a role model until the moment he climbs between the ropes, when they demand knockouts. But, if he can find a balance and bring his ruthless nature -- which, as we've seen still simmers just below the surface -- against Chisora, big fights still await.

Is Deontay Wilder's alter ego lost forever? Getty

BY THE TIME he sat down with ESPN -- our talk sandwiched between his now infamous interview with talkSPORT radio and the news conference at the end of the same day -- he had cooled off, giving the energy of a man at peace, but still hungry for more.

"Better with Age, Aged to Perfection" embroidered his jacket. A subtle touch from the 40-year-old.

"I haven't been this excited in quite a long time," Wilder says but his recent mental and emotional challenges are still in his thoughts.

"I had to reconstruct myself. My mind ... The things that have been going on in my life. It's just been me putting myself back together in a lot of different ways."

Wilder is complex. There have been controversies and indiscretions. He appalled the boxing community after claiming 'I want a body on my record,' a comment which WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman later insisted his then-champion was "very sorry" for.

"I want one," he said eight years ago. "I want one, I really do. That's the 'Bronze Bomber,' he wants one. I always tell people, when I'm in the ring, like I'm the 'Bronze Bomber.' Everything about me changes. I don't get nervous, I don't get scared, I don't get butterflies, I don't have no feelings towards the man I'm gonna fight."

Ultimately, he has a deep-rooted desire to be understood and appreciated.

His effortless ability to draw a crowd, even in this late stage of his career, means he belongs to an exclusive club of boxers who, no matter what their recent win record is, will get big fights.

He is also the only American heavyweight in that club right now, too, which in a division dominated by Europeans adds even more to his pulling power.

Yet, he heads into his 50th fight on Saturday after an intriguingly friendly build-up with Chisora, sparking questions about whether he can rediscover the vicious Wilder of old.

Wilder was knocked out by Zhilei Zhang in 2024. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

THE BUSINESS OF boxing is tough. It's without doubt hardest on the fighters. When you're on top, you're sought after, bulletproof and, crucially, rich.

Everyone wants a piece of you.

But it can be lonely on the way down.

Wilder has been open about his recent struggles. He has gone from one of the most feared heavyweights on the planet, five years as WBC champion, to riding desperately close to last chance saloon with four defeats in his last five fights, three by knockout.

Outside the ring, Wilder says he has endured betrayal and heartbreak at the hands of those closest to him. While he doesn't often go into details, he has claimed publicly that both his brother and ex-partner have stolen from him. He was at his lowest going into the Zhilei Zhang fight in June 2024 when he was knocked out in Round 5, appearing a shadow of his former fearsome self.

We may not know the true ins-and-outs of what happened, but it left Wilder in a dark place. He experimented with ayahuasca, a psychoactive brew, in Costa Rica but it didn't help with an upturn in his in-ring results. He has since sought help, been to therapy, and, he says, come out the other side; the happiest he's ever been.

"I'm a giver. My heart is good and most of the time when you have a person with a pure heart, a genuine heart, they always get taken advantage of," Wilder says.

"They always get hurt the most because of their heart. I've done a lot of things for people, a lot of things for their family, their children. I never look for something in return; I just want to be appreciated.

"A lot of people, family, friends, loved ones, they feel entitled to what you have but don't want to work as hard as you to obtain what you have."

Shelly Finkel (R) has been with Wilder from the start. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

LONG-TIME MANAGER Shelly Finkel, who has been with Wilder since the amateur days, has seen it all in boxing. He managed Mike Tyson in his prime and witnessed first-hand all the noise, drama and baggage that came with that travelling circus.

He once challenge Tyson on why he wasn't taking his medication. Tyson had simply had enough of it all.

"You're not in the limelight, you're not in the pressure I'm in," Tyson told Finkel.

Reflecting, Finkel says there's some truth in that, insisting the pressure a fighter has to deal with is not something non-fighters will ever truly understand, especially when those around you, people you allow into your inner circle, do you wrong.

"Deontay has faced a lot personally, he's been let down by people that he thought were going to be there for him," Finkel tells ESPN.

Wilder doesn't need the limelight. There is no reason to keep fighting outside of the desire to be in the ring and prove to the world he can still throw down having accomplished all he set out to in boxing.

As a 20-year-old he laced up the gloves to earn money for his daughter who was born with spina bifida. Desperate for cash, he set out specifically to be a journeyman: Turn up, win or lose (it didn't matter), get paid, come back next week.

Then, when he realised he was actually good ... That he could be something; he vowed he would become champion, capping off his amateur career with bronze at the 2008 Olympics.

In time, like many fighters, he grew addicted to the sport, spurred on by a ballooning ego as the wins, knockouts, fame and fortune rolled in.

But he says having been wronged by those around him, he's now fighting purely for himself.

"It's still a beautiful business if you're able to do it well and have the right people around you," Wilder says. "I'm not a quitter. I still have goals. I don't quit until I get where I want to be."

Wilder remains a big draw in the heavyweight division. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

FINKEL SAW WILDER at his lowest and he's pleased the 40-year-old has turned a corner, with big fights still in the offering. Prior to signing to fight Chisora, a clash with Oleksandr Usyk was discussed after the Ukrainian called him out, wanting to complete the set of this era's most prominent heavyweights: Wilder, Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Sources told ESPN the fight was a very real prospect, and while talks did start, serious negotiations began too late. By the time Usyk approached, the Chisora fight was close to being signed. But it shows Wilder to still be irresistible to other fighters, promoters and fans.

"I'm very ... I don't know if proud is the right word or glad. I'm glad for him," Finkel says.

Relieved?

"Well, yes. Boxing, I mirror to life. I gave my wife a birthday card a couple of years ago: [It said] 'Life is great, not perfect.' The winners in life get up. You're going to get knocked down ... Do I quit or do I get up?"

Wilder is now back up ... Whether he can win is another question entirely. Perhaps he needs to rediscover his mask-wearing alter ego to rediscover his old form, or maybe the time is right for a fresh approach.

With 66 knockouts between them, Wilder and Chisora are expected to bring excitement, entertainment and fireworks in the ring, even if the two fighters have mellowed outside.

"There's no way possible that it's going all the rounds," Wilder predicts. "With a WAR Chisora and Bronze Bomber Wilder ... It's a perfect match up. The moment in time is perfect. The occasion is perfect, the place that we're going to have it, it's perfect."

On Saturday, Wilder will have perhaps one last chance to show if "the Bronze Bomber" can recapture his damaging best. If not, he may be at peace, but his dreams of further accolades will remain just that.