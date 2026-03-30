Derek Chisora vs. Deontay Wilder: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

Deontay Wilder speaks ahead of his heavyweight clash against Derek Chisora in London. (0:58)

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Derek Chisora's farewell fight is against Deontay Wilder in London on Saturday.

Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) will bring his long career to an end in his home city, and has the opportunity to achieve his best win against former champion Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs).

Wilder will be aiming to reassert himself into the heavyweight title picture by ruining Chisora's big night.

Here's everything UK fans need to know about how to watch the fight.

When is Derek Chisora vs. Deontay Wilder?

Derek Chisora will face Deontay Wilder on Saturday. Getty

The heavyweight clash is on Saturday April 4 at The O2 in London.

How to watch Derek Chisora vs. Deontay Wilder in the UK

The whole card will be broadcast by DAZN. A subscription to DAZN will be required to access the broadcast.

An annual super-saver subscription costs £119.99 for 12 months. A Monthly Flexible pass, which can be cancelled at any time, costs £25.99.

With a subscription, the fight can be watched via the DAZN App, smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.

Ring-walk time for Derek Chisora vs. Deontay Wilder

The ring-walk time is still TBC.

Timings for each fight are also TBC.

What's at stake?

Chisora, now aged 42, is a cult figure in British boxing known for his rollercoaster career, his quirky personality and his longevity. This will be his 50th pro fight, and his last.

Although Chisora never became a world champion, he has shared the ring with greats like Tyson Fury, David Haye, Oleksandr Usyk and Vitali Klitschko. However, if he beats ex-WBC champion Wilder it would be the best triumph on his record.

Wilder, aged 40, was once boxing's most fearsome puncher but, after losing twice to Fury, has been out of form. He also lost to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, so knows that he must beat Chisora if he is to ever reclaim a world title.

Derek Chisora vs. Deontay Wilder undercard