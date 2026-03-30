Xander Zayas-Jaron Ennis title bout set for June 27 in Brooklyn

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Unified junior middleweight champion Xander Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) will put his WBA and WBO titles on the line against Jaron "Boots" Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs and 1 No Contest) on June 27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, ESPN confirmed on Monday.

The fight will be live and exclusive on DAZN PPV from Matchroom Boxing in association with Top Rank. Top Rank recently signed a multiyear, multifight broadcasting deal with DAZN.

Ennis was in discussions for a highly anticipated fight with Vergil Ortiz Jr. However, Ortiz Jr.'s manager, Rick Mirigian, was not pleased with the purse offered to his fighter and it caused a highly publicized rift with his promoter, Golden Boy Promotions. Ortiz sued Golden Boy Promotions, seeking his release, and sought to make the fight with Ennis without the involvement of his promoter. In turn, Golden Boy Promotions filed and was granted a temporary restraining order against Ortiz, preventing him from entering negotiations with any third party and leaving his future in limbo.

Ennis' promoter, Matchroom Boxing, sought alternatives for their fighter and with Top Rank signing a broadcast deal with DAZN, a fight with Ortiz was much easier to negotiate with both promoters under one network umbrella.

"What a fight!" said Ennis' promoter and Matchroom Chairman, Eddie Hearn, in a statement. "I'm thrilled to be able to get this fight made for Jaron -- this is exactly the kind of occasion that brings the very best out of a future pound-for-pound #1. Boots shone so brightly against Stanionis in Atlantic City in his first unification fight, and I expect him to light up Brooklyn on June 27.

"But Xander is a special fighter in his own right, and huge props go to him for wanting to fight the very best -- Brooklyn has a special fight on its hands this summer, and I am counting down the days already."

Ennis, 28, made his debut at 154 pounds last October with a first-round stoppage of Uisma Lima. The Philadelphia fighter was previously a unified welterweight champion and now aims to become a titleholder in a second weight class.

"Time to step and collect these belts!" Ennis said. "Knocking them down one by one! #AndTheNew."

Puerto Rico's Xayas, 23, won the vacant WBO title last July by defeating Jorge Garcia Perez and added the WBA title with a unanimous decision over Abass Baraou in January. A week after defeating Baraou, Zayas made a cameo appearance during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance. Zayas is signed to Bad Bunny's sports agency, Rimas Sports.

"Long before I became a world champion, I always sought to face the biggest challenges in my division," Zayas said in a statement. "I have never shied away from a fight and have always been willing to test my skills against anyone. Now, as the unified champion, I am ready to defend my world titles against one of the sport's biggest names. I have always believed in myself, and on June 27, I will continue to show the world what is possible when you dare to be great!"