Jack Catterall set to face Shakhram Giyasov on Usyk-Verhoeven undercard - sources

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Jack Catterall is set to fight Shakhram Giyasov in Egypt. Getty

Welterweight contender Jack Catterall is set to face Shakhram Giyasov on the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven undercard on May 23, sources have told ESPN.

The card will take place at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Sources have told ESPN the fight has been agreed, and it's hoped an announcement on the clash will be made in the coming days.

Both fighters are with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom. The fight was first reported by Boxing Scene.

Catterall (32-2, 14 KOs) is coming off a knockout win over Ekow Essuman in November, putting in a stylish performance on the Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. undercard.

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While Giyasov (17-0, 10 KOs) is unbeaten, he hasn't fought since April 2025 when he beat Franco Ocampo with a Round Four knockout in Atlantic City.

Giyasov is ranked No. 1 with the WBA while Catterall is No. 6. It's expected the fight will be for the WBA "regular" title.

American Rolly Romero is the full champion.

Catterall had previously been in talks to fight Jose Ramirez and the Brit said on social media he was ready for the fight and willing to travel to the United States.

However, talks fell through and 32-year-old, who is also ranked No. 1 with the WBO, will fight Giyasov on a huge card with a shot for a full world title on the line.

Usyk will defend his WBC heavyweight title on May 23 against Verhoeven in front of the Pyramids.