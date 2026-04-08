Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Two fighters make their top-10 debut

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Following a weekend packed with action in women's boxing, several top fighters made strong cases to either hold their place or break into the pound-for-pound top 10 -- and two new names have done just that.

Ellie Scotney, 28, became the youngest undisputed champion in U.K. boxing history with a unanimous decision victory over Mayelli Flores in London on Sunday, unifying all four major junior featherweight world titles. The win earns Scotney the No. 9 spot in the rankings.

In the main event, Caroline Dubois dropped Terri Harper in Round 6 on her way to a unanimous decision victory to unify two lightweight titles. Dubois' blend of speed, power and precision continues to stand out, and her performance secures her debut in the rankings at No. 10.

Also on the card, Chantelle Cameron delivered a composed performance in a hard-fought bout against Michaela Kotaskova, winning convincingly on the scorecards to retain her No. 5 position.

A day earlier in Cardiff, Wales, unified welterweight champion Lauren Price battled through adversity -- including cuts to her mouth and above her right eye -- to earn a unanimous decision win over Stephanie Pineiro and successfully defend her WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

Here's the current top 10.

Note: Results are current through April 8.

RECORD: 18-0, 3 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed heavyweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Franchon Crews-Dezurn, Feb. 22

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Shields' historic career continued in February with a wide unanimous decision win in a rematch with Franchon Crews-Dezurn to retain the undisputed heavyweight championship. Shields, undisputed champion of an unprecedented three weight classes and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, remains the most decorated athlete in men's and women's boxing. She has yet to meet her match in the ring and could challenge herself by moving down in weight to face current unified junior middleweight champion Mikaela Mayer or unified super middleweight champion Shadasia Green.

RECORD: 25-1, 6 KOs

DIVISION: Unified junior welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Amanda Serrano, July 11, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Taylor put on a tactical performance to defeat Amanda Serrano by majority decision last July and go 3-0 in the trilogy. The two-division undisputed champion has said she has one more fight left in her career and hopes to fight at home in Dublin, Ireland. An opponent for that final fight has not been confirmed, but she could look to regain the WBC title held by Sandy Ryan, who claimed the belt in February after Taylor vacated last September. Taylor could also move up to 147 pounds to face unified welterweight champion Lauren Price or book a rubber match with the only woman to defeat her, Chantelle Cameron.

3. GABRIELA FUNDORA

RECORD: 18-0, 10 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed flyweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (KO6) Viviana Ruiz Corredor, March 14

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Fundora continued to torment the lighter weight classes with a fourth consecutive stoppage win in a one-sided drubbing of Ruiz Corredor on March 14. Her skill, 5-foot-9 frame and 69-inch reach have been showcased in her dominance of every fight. What makes her run even more frightening for the competition is that she's discussed moving down in weight to challenge unified junior flyweight champion Evelyn Bermudez. Fundora has shown marked improvement each time out and is closing in on the top of this list.

RECORD: 48-4-1, 31 KOs

DIVISION: Unified featherweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Reina Tellez, Jan. 3

NEXT FIGHT: May 30 vs. Cheyenne Hanson

Serrano bounced back from her trilogy fight loss to Katie Taylor with a one-sided unanimous decision win over Reina Tellez in Puerto Rico to kick off 2026. Although she went 0-3 to Taylor in very close decisions, the seven-division champion, Serrano, can take solace in knowing that she helped change women's boxing with those incredible fights. Serrano has hinted that 2026 could be her last year in boxing, and the unified featherweight champion announced on April 7 that she will be defending her belts against Cheyenne Hanson on May 30 in Texas.

RECORD: 22-1, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Junior middleweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Michaela Kotaskova, April 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Cameron couldn't land a rubber match with Katie Taylor and decided to move up two divisions to junior middleweight, where she became a two-division champion by beating Kotaskova for the vacant WBO title. Cameron, a former undisputed junior welterweight champion, remains the only fighter to have beaten Taylor in the pro ranks, but she may not be able to land a third fight before the Irishwoman retires. However, as a titleholder at 154 pounds, she could opt to unify belts against the other champions, Oshae Jones and Mikaela Mayer.

6. MIKAELA MAYER

RECORD: 22-2, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight champion; junior middleweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Mary Spencer, Oct. 30, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Mayer was brilliant while dismantling Mary Spencer in October and has plenty of options for her next move after signing with Most Valuable Promotions in March. With world titles at welterweight and junior middleweight, Mayer could pursue undisputed status in either weight class with a fight against Lauren Price or Oshae Jones, respectively, but a possible showdown with Claressa Shields -- if they can agree on weight -- would be one of the biggest fights in women's boxing.

7. ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER

RECORD: 17-1, 7 KOs

DIVISION: Unified junior lightweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Leila Beaudoin, Dec. 19, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: April 17 vs. Bo Mi Re Shin

Baumgardner gave up her undisputed status to compete in 12-round, 3-minute-per-round championship fights and handled the workload with little issue, turning back Leila Beaudoin in December. Baumgardner has been recognized as the future face of Most Valuable Promotions women's boxing and will aim to impress when she headlines against Bo Mi Re Shin in New York on April 17.

8. LAUREN PRICE

RECORD: 10-0, 2 KOs

DIVISION: Unified welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Stephanie Pineiro, April 4

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Price won a bloody affair over Pineiro to retain her WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight titles. In just 10 pro fights, the Welsh boxer has already beaten top fighters such as Natasha Jonas, Jessica McCaskill and Pineiro. Although it originally appeared that she was on a collision course with Mikaela Mayer to determine an undisputed champion, she found herself staring eye to eye with Claressa Shields following her win on Saturday. Price appears to have plenty of options to push her way up the P4P list.

9. ELLIE SCOTNEY Previous ranking: NR

RECORD: 12-0, 0 KOs

DIVISION: Undisputed junior featherweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Mayelli Flores, April 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Scotney became the youngest undisputed women's champion in U.K. history with a thoroughly entertaining unanimous decision win over Flores. Scotney, 28, has impressed since her pro debut in 2020 and has earned wins over current undisputed bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson and former WBC junior featherweight champion Yamileth Mercado. She could hold down the fort in her division with contenders such as Skye Nicolson and Erika Cruz lingering, or move up to featherweight where Amanda Serrano, Dina Thorslund and Tiara Brown would present strong challenges.

10. CAROLINE DUBOIS Previous ranking: NR

RECORD: 13-0-1, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Unified lightweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Terri Harper, April 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Dubois was excellent in picking apart Harper in the inaugural MVPW card in London. After figuring Harper out, Dubois put her down with a left hand in Round 6 and dominated the rest of the fight. Dubois, 21, is angling hard for a fight with Alycia Baumgardner -- who is a weight class below her -- but a possible unification fight with the winner of Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm 2 seems more likely. Dubois is supremely talented and could be knocking at the door near the top of the list in a year or two.

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

Others receiving votes: Yokasta Valle (4), Shadasia Green (4), Cherneka Johnson (3), Hyun Choi (1).

How our experts voted

Andreas Hale: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Price, 9. Scotney, 10. Green

Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Fundora, 3. Taylor, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Mayer, 7. Price, 8. Dubois, 9. Scotney, 10. Baumgardner

Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Mayer, 6. Price, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Johnson, 9. Scotney, 10. Valle

James Regan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Cameron, 5. Serrano, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Scotney, 9. Price, 10. Dubois

Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Fundora, 5. Price, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Serrano, 8. Mayer, 9. Scotney, 10. Dubois

Andres Ferrari: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Fundora, 4. Serrano, 5. Cameron, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Scotney, 9. Price, 10. Dubois

Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Fundora, 5. Cameron, 6. Mayer, 7. Baumgardner, 8. Valle, 9. Price, 10. Choi

Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Cameron, 4. Serrano, 5. Fundora, 6. Baumgardner, 7. Mayer, 8. Green, 9. Scotney, 10. Dubois

ESPN experts poll

First place: Shields (8)

Second place: Taylor (7), Fundora (1)

Third place: Fundora (3), Serrano (2), Cameron (2), Taylor (1)

Fourth place: Serrano (4), Fundora (3), Cameron (1)

Fifth place: Cameron (4), Fundora (1), Serrano (1), Mayer (1), Price (1)

Sixth place: Baumgardner (4), Mayer (3), Price (1)

Seventh place: Mayer (3), Baumgardner (3), Serrano (1), Price (1)

Eighth place: Scotney (2), Mayer (1), Price (1), Dubois (1), Valle (1), Johnson (1), Green (1)

Ninth place: Scotney (5), Price (3)

10th place: Dubois (4), Baumgardner (1), Valle (1), Green (1), Choi (1)