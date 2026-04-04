Anthony Joshua makes appearance in London at Derek Chisora's farewell fight

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Anthony Joshua has made his first public appearance since the death of close friends Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele as he arrived at The O2 Arena to support Derek Chisora.

Two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on December 29, which killed Ghami and Ayodele.

Anthony Joshua made an appearance as the fight between Dereck Chisora against Deontay Wilder. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Joshua has kept a low profile in recent months after he attended the funeral of his close friends and Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has reiterated 'AJ' needs time to heal, but the duo were together on Saturday for Chisora's 50th and final fight of his career as he took on Deontay Wilder in London.

Dressed in a white tracksuit, Joshua emerged with Hearn from a black people carrier and cut a calm figure as he walked into the arena past a number of camera crews.

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There was no friendly welcome from old rival Wilder, who was repeatedly linked with a world title bout with Joshua during the peak of their powers, but the American went straight past the London heavyweight without any acknowledgement in a tight corridor inside O2.

Joshua last fought before Christmas when he stopped YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami, but speculation continues over a potential bout with Tyson Fury.