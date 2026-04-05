Lauren Price beats Stephanie Piñeiro to set up potential Claressa Shields fight

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World welterweight champion Lauren Price shrugged off a nasty mouth injury to unanimously outpoint Stephanie Piñeiro and set up a potential fight against the biggest star in women's boxing: Claressa Shields.

Price (10-0, 2 KOs), 31, who gets married on May 30, had to contend with a gruesome cut gum which left her mouth gaping and gushing blood for half the fight. The Welsh boxer also suffered a cut by her right eye in the later rounds but she did not allow the injuries to bother her as she boxed to a deserved 98-92, 98-92 and 99-91 decision.

The scores seemed a bit harsh on Piñeiro, who kept marching forward looking to land right hands in the all-southpaw clash.

Price, who won an Olympic gold medal in 2021, defended her WBC, WBA and IBF belts vs. Pineiro (10-1, 3 KOs) by comfortable margins, but the injuries meant this was far from an easy third defence in front of her home fans at the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Wales.

Lauren Price outboxed Stephanie Piñeiro to win by unanimous decision. Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

"I took a head clash and felt my lip go straight away, but I dug deep, it was a good experience for me, and I stuck in there and I've got a great corner which got me through it," Price told the BBC.

"It's a fight I had to take to keep my belts and credit to my opponent because she tested me. I moved my feet, moving in and out, and used my boxing."

Afterwards, Price came face-to-face with American Shields (18-0, 3 KOs), the pound-for-pound women's No 1, who said they would have to meet at 160 pounds (middleweight).

"I want the fight and I don't want to wait around for ages," Price said.

"I want to fight the best and credit to Shields she's one of the best in the world. We all need a dance partner and I back myself."

Price would have to step up to two weight divisions to take on Shields, who is the undisputed world heavyweight champion and has won world titles in a remarkable five weight classes.

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"If you want to come up to 160 we can make it happen," Shields told the BBC.

"If she's the best out there, all the GWOAT does is fight the best and I'm willing to fight her, dominate her like I do everybody else.

"I feel like me and Lauren fighting is one of the biggest fights in women's boxing.

"I don't think we have ever seen a two-time Olympic gold medallist versus a one-time Olympics gold medallist in women's boxing. We are both 31, undefeated and very hungry. If Lauren feels she is ready I will absolutely give her the opportunity and I will show everybody I'm not to be played with."

Price, who trains in Sheffield during the week, threaded a pinpoint left hand in the opening round but Piñeiro also landed some shots of her own in a competitive start.

Price boxed and moved more in the second round but Piñeiro, 35, was able to track down her fellow southpaw to land some punches in the third round.

Lauren Price would need to step up two weight classes to fight Claressa Shields. Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Price unloaded a good combination to finish the third and in the fourth responded from getting caught early to land a couple of solid right hooks.

But Piñeiro's right hands left their mark and Price ended Round 5 with blood pouring from her mouth.

The Puerto Rican was spurred on by the sight of blood in Round 6. Price tried to keep her distance as Piñeiro stalked her around the ring looking to land her big right hands.

Price continued to land fast flurries of punches despite the mouth injury and cut by her left eye sustained in Round 7.

With blood dripping from her wounds, Price was still able to look sharp in the ninth and her slick footwork allowed her to land quick punches before retreating out of range.

Both landed hard punches early in the last round but Piñeiro could not land the clean blows needed to cause an upset.

Price also recently told ESPN she has been offered the chance to fight Ireland's Katie Taylor (25-1, 6 KOs), 39, in Dublin this summer.

Shields' fellow American Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs), 35, who holds the WBO world welterweight title, is another potential future opponent for Price in a clash to decide an undisputed champion at welterweight.

But the fight with Shields is gaining momentum for later this year, especially with the American getting into the ring to talk up the fight after Price's win.