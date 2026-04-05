Boxing results: Dubois def. Harper, Scotney undisputed, Cameron two-weight world champion

Get ready for MVPW as women's boxing takes center stage on ESPN. (0:30)

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Caroline Dubois settled her rivalry with Terri Harper with a unanimous victory on Sunday to pick up the WBO lightweight title, becoming unified lightweight champion.

Dubois, who held the WBC title heading into the contest, won with scores of 98 91, 98-91 and 97-92.

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Ellie Scotney was crowned the undisputed junior featherweight champion on Sunday after defeating Mayelli Flores on points in a fight of the year contender.

Chantelle Cameron won the vacant WBO junior middleweight title with a commanding unanimous points win over Michaela Kotaskova.