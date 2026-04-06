Caroline Dubois calls out Alycia Baumgardner over Katie Taylor

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Caroline Dubois beat Terri Harper on Sunday. Getty

LONDON -- Caroline Dubois has issued an emphatic call out of Alycia Baumgardner, brushing off a potential bout with Katie Taylor in favour of fighting the American.

Dubois became the unified lightweight champion with a unanimous decision win over Terri Harper in London on Sunday and quickly turned her attention to Baumgardner.

Most Valuable Promotions chief Nakisa Bidarian said he would like to see Dubois fight Taylor, who is set to retire after one last fight this summer, next.

Alycia Baumgardner returns to the ring on April 17. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

However, Dubois said she is "not fussed" about the Taylor bout and instead took aim at Baumgardner.

"I've got a lot of time for Katie, I think she's a legend," Dubois said.

"If she said: 'Caroline Dubois, let's do this,' I would jump at the opportunity, who honestly would say no? She's a legend. It would be an honour to step into the ring with her but I'm not really fussed about that fight.

"The fight I'm interested in is Alycia Baumgardner. That's the fight I want by the end of the year. There's no need to waste time. The best vs. the best."

Dubois said she would take a fight against Baumgardner, who will fight Bo Mi Re Shin on April 17, over unification fights at 135 pounds.

"I believe she's already spoken to Nakisa and said 'I don't want that fight,'" Dubois said.

"People say she hits hard, I know I hit harder. It's the most exciting fight in women's boxing, it's the fight that makes the most sense and we need to make it happen by the end of this year.

"She is not about that life. She is not as 'gangster' as she makes out to be."