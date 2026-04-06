Deontay Wilder opens door to fighting 'potential champion' Moses Itauma

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Deontay Wilder insists that he would fight Moses Itauma. Getty

Deontay Wilder insisted he would take on Britain's fearsome rising contender Moses Itauma.

Former WBC champion Wilder returned to the winner's circle with a split decision victory over British veteran Derek Chisora at the O2 Arena on Saturday night after a difficult number of years since he lost twice to Fury.

He exchanged words with Anthony Joshua, but also admitted he would happily go in the ring with the highly-rated Itauma, who stopped Jermaine Franklin at the Co-Op Live in Manchester last month.

"Again, I'm in the heavyweight division. All these other characters are in the heavyweight division. Why not? I'm not dogging anyone," Wilder insisted.

"I'm a veteran in the game and I'm looking to fight any and all, especially if the fans want to see it, let's see.

"I didn't know who Moses was but I saw his last fight with Franklin and what a hell of a KO that he did. He seems like a potential champion that you guys have here and why not test him."

Even though Wilder was left frustrated with the performance of referee Mark Bates on Saturday night and got booed, the 40-year-old would relish the chance to fight in England again, which opens the door to bouts with Joshua, Tyson Fury or Itauma.

Wilder added: "It was just an honour to be in the ring. I finally put my name in the chapters of this book for fighting in this arena. I love coming over here where some of the best fans in the world is.

"So, why not come to where boxing is loved? I would love to come here again."

Deontay Wilder claimed a much-needed win against Derek Chisora. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

It is a similar story for Fury as he gets back in the ring this weekend to take on Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after 16 months away from the sport following his defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, but Wilder aimed a thinly-veiled dig at the 'Gypsy King' and his active social media account after the American's win over Chisora.

"Many people doubted me, many people counted me out, many people threw dirt on my name, but you can't throw dirt at someone who is chosen. I am chosen," Wilder said.

"Each and every time I step into the ring, each and every time I train, I am getting better and better and better in myself. I am truly healed and I am truly back.

"As long as these guys are in the heavyweight division, I'm here and you can call me Mr Clean because I'm gonna clean up the whole division.

"The heavyweight division is nothing without Deontay Wilder. The character that I bring, the things that I say, what other fighters do you know that make things go viral from the things that he say? I don't know one.

"That being said, you need that type of character. Somebody that is real, somebody that is passionate about what he says and unapologetic for what he says."

Information from PA contributed to this report.