Mayer-Cameron, Dubois-Baumgardner? What next for women's boxing's biggest names?

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Caroline Dubois picked up another belt on Sunday. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

A huge weekend of boxing was capped off by Caroline Dubois beating Terri Harper in their grudge match to become unified lightweight champion on Sunday.

Pushed on what could be next, there was only one name on her mind: Alycia Baumgardner.

Chantelle Cameron and Ellie Scotney also picked up belts in their respective divisions to set themselves up for massive fights later this year.

ESPN takes a look at what could be next for the biggest names in the sport.

Mikaela Mayer vs. Chantelle Cameron

Chantelle Cameron and Mikaela Mayer made their wishes known on Sunday. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

A bout that was all but announced on Sunday as they faced off and agreed they wanted to fight each other next, but it may not be that simple.

Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs), the WBO welterweight champion and unified WBC, WBA junior middleweight champion, wants the fight at 154 pounds. Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs) wants it at 147lbs. Cameron prefers three-minute rounds while Mayer, as a WBC title holder, has said it can't be, given the governing body won't allow that.

It's hoped the details can be worked out. It would be a great headline on another all-women's card in the U.S. or UK and their styles would match wonderfully.

Alternative: Katie Taylor vs. Cameron

The trilogy we all want. Finally, they could settle the score after sharing two incredible fights, winning one each. It's arguably the biggest fight for Taylor to close out her career.

Caroline Dubois vs. Alycia Baumgardner

Alycia Baumgardner returns to the ring on April 17. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

If there was any doubt about what Dubois (13-0-1, 5 KOs) wants next, she put it to bed immediately after her win over Terri Harper.

"The fight I'm interested in is Alycia Baumgardner. That's the fight I want by the end of the year. There's no need to waste time. The best vs. the best," she told her post-fight news conference.

Dubois even brushed off a potential clash with Taylor to call out Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) and conceded she would take that fight over unification bouts.

In December, Baumgardner called Dubois a "puppy" and said the fight would be too soon for the Brit. But, by picking up another belt, Dubois has pushed her case even more.

It wouldn't be the worst if it marinaded a bit longer, and Dubois in particular has other big fights in the offing, but women's boxing does need headline fights, and this is certainly one.

Alternative: Dubois vs. Elif Nur Turhan

IBF champion Nur Turhan (13-0, 8 KOs) has stormed through every opponent to date and isn't showing any signs of slowing down. A fight against Dubois would boost her profile massively and be her biggest test to date.

- Caroline Dubois beats Terri Harper to unify world lightweight titles

- Boxing results: Dubois def. Harper, Scotney undisputed, Cameron two-weight world champion

- Caroline Dubois calls out Alycia Baumgardner over Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor vs. Lauren Price

Katie Taylor is set for one last fight before retirement. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

Ireland vs. Wales at Croke Park, anyone?

Two fierce competitors in a potential passing of the torch fight. The sticking point could be the weight, Price (10-0, 2 KOs) being a welterweight while Taylor (25-1, 6 KOs) hasn't fought above junior welterweight having come up from lightweight through her career, but Price would be a worthy opponent for Taylor's last fight.

Alternative: Price vs. Mayer

The pre-fight talk and verbal barbs between two, who never take a backwards step, would be captivating and provide a great build up to one of the biggest bouts in the sport. However, it's at the stage where the two camps seem miles apart in terms of any agreement.

Ellie Scotney vs. Skye Nicolson

Ellie Scotney is now junior featherweight champion. Getty Images

A fight that had been talked about in the lead up to Scotney (12-0) facing Flores for undisputed, which she won on Sunday in an instant fight-of-the-year contender. Nicolson (15-0, 3 KOs) is the interim WBC champion at junior featherweight and that fight could be ordered next for Scotney.

It would be an interesting matchup, likely more of a chess match than the brawl Scotney had against Flores but it would be two big names going at it for all the marbles.

Alternative: Scotney vs. Cherneka Johnson

Scotney beat Johnson (19-2, 8 KOs) in 2023 but the New Zealander has gone on to become undisputed herself at bantamweight. They're both with MVP and a rematch could be an option if Johnson decides to move up again.