Amanda Serrano to defend titles vs. Cheyenne Hanson at MVPW-03

Open Extended Reactions

Amanda Serrano will return to the ring and defend her WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Germany's Cheyenne Hanson as part of MVPW-03 on May 30 in El Paso, Texas, Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday.

The Serrano-Hanson bout -- scheduled for 10, 3-minute rounds -- will serve as half of a double main event along with the previously announced rematch between WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han and Holly Holm at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The fight card will air live on ESPN.

Serrano (48-4-1, 31 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision over Reina Tellez in defense of her unified 126-pound titles in January. It was her first win following two close decision losses to Katie Taylor in 2024 and 2025 when she attempted to dethrone the undisputed junior welterweight champion at 140 pounds.

Now back at her natural weight class, Serrano will aim to tie Christy Martin's record of 32 knockouts.

"When MVP told me that Han and Holm were going to rematch in Stephanie's hometown of El Paso, I said I want to get on the card to support these two queens," Serrano said in a statement. "Women's boxing is growing on a global level, and fights like this ... are proof of how far we've come.

"I respect every opponent who steps in the ring, and I know Hanson is coming to win and she has KO power. I'm also continuing to hunt the all-time knockout record, so that's always on my mind, but everything starts with discipline, execution, and performing at the highest level on fight night."

Hanson (17-2, 13 KOs) last fought in March and stopped Flor Rodriguez in the sixth round. Hanson has won nine consecutive fights dating to 2021 and hopes to pull off what would be a significant upset.

"It means a lot to be representing Germany on this stage," Hanson said. "Training camp is going to be hard, but I'm focused. I respect my opponent, but I'm coming to make a statement."

Also added to the main card will be Australia's unified middleweight world champion Desley Robinson (11-3, 4 KOs) defending her titles against Canada's Mary Spencer (10-3, 6 KOs), while Lourdes Juarez (39-4, 5 KOs) will defend her WBC junior flyweight title against three-division champion Yokasta Valle (34-3, 10 KOs).

"MVPW-03 is absolutely stacked," Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement. "... Amanda continues to set the global standard for women's boxing and matching her in a title defense against a dangerous knockout artist like Cheyenne Hanson creates a blockbuster double main event alongside Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm."