Tommy Fury vs. Eddie Hall: What are the weight restrictions? Is it a professional bout?

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Tommy Fury will return to the ring on June 13 in Manchester in an intriguing fight against former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall.

Hall has had one professional fight, losing to fellow Strong Man Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson.

The Brit, who retired from strength competition almost a decade ago, will face Fury (11-0, 4 KOs), who has fought at both cruiserweight and heavyweight.

The fight is a huge mismatch in terms of size and strength in favour of Hall, and boxing ability, in favour of Fury.

Here is everything you need to know about the fight.

Who is Eddie Hall?

Eddie Hall is a former World's Strongest Man. He won the title at his sixth attempt in 2017 before he stepped away from the sport shortly after. Has has also won several domestic strong man titles.

He became the first person to complete a 500kg deadlift in 2016, has a personal best squat of 405kg and a best bench press of 300kg.

He has ventured into both MMA and boxing since retiring. He has a professional MMA record of 1-0, beating Polish strongman Mariusz Zbigniew Pudzianowski via knockout in 2025.

What are the weight limits?

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There aren't any, and there will be a huge weight difference between the two.

Hall says he expects to weight around 150 kilograms or 330 pounds. He has weighed up to 190 kilograms (418lbs) during his competition years.

Fury, meanwhile, weighed 208 lbs for his last fight, against Kenan Hanjalic in May 2025. They can both weigh as much as they like in what will be an unlimited heavyweight contest, but Fury insists he isn't phased about the difference.

"I don't really pay too much attention on weight," Fury told ESPN. "It's about performance in the ring, in training. We go by that.

"I think it's just about how I perform. It's not my job to be big and strong in this fight."

Why is the fight happening?

Both fighters have conceded the fight came about because of an altercation between Hall and Fury's dad, John Fury.

Hall has said instead of fighting himself, John, 61, has sent Tommy out on his behalf.

"I had some untoward words with John. I wanted a fight with Tyson Fury secretly in an MMA match," Hall told ESPN.

"That somehow led to John getting very irritated with me. A few heated words on social media ... and then he thought he's going to send his youngest son out to defend the Fury name.

Hall said Tyson Fury never entertained the idea of a fight but still wants to fave the former two-time heavyweight boxing champion.

Is this a professional, sanctioned fight?

ESPN understands the fight will be an exhibition fought over six two minute rounds.

It will not count towards either fighters' professional record. If Fury were to lose, his record would still ready 11-0 and he would be unbeaten as a professional boxer.