Tyson Fury won't push son Prince to follow in boxing footsteps

Tyson Fury explains his decision to come out of retirement again to face Arslanbek Makhmudov after more than a year out of the ring. (1:15)

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Tyson Fury has said he is enjoying training with his son and nephew but insists he won't push them to follow in his footsteps and fight professionally.

Prince Fury, son of Tyson, and nephew John, have been working out alongside the "Gypsy King" in Thailand as he prepares for his comeback fight against Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday in London.

While Fury is happy to have his son fight, he insists he won't push him or his nephew into anything or make them continue with the sport if they don't want to.

"I think everybody needs to do their own path in life," Fury said.

"There's a great saying that 'every man must carry his own crossing life.' What I've done has got nothing to do with what my kids have done all will go on to do.

"I would expect them to have their own lives and own paths and not rely on daddy and not think: 'Oh, my dad's a world champion, so I don't have to [be].'"

Prince, whose Instagram bio reads "the future heavyweight champion" appears keen to follow in his father's footsteps and while Fury will have no issues if he doesn't, he is enjoying having his son in the gym.

"The boys are doing really well with the boxing," Fury said.

"It's like a Fury conveyor belt. Shane [Fury] has a couple of boys that's both boxing, doing well in the amateurs.

Tyson Fury will return to action on Saturday. Harry Murphy/Getty Images

"The older brother has three or four sons that are probably all going to box and I've got three or four sons that are all going to box. Just like a conveyor belt going on."

The former heavyweight champion said it's been far from a holiday for any of them out in Thailand as he plots his way back to the top of the heavyweight division.

"I don't know about fun because we're training twice a day, six days a week," Fury said.

"However, I'm enjoying myself. You have to go away from something to realise how much you enjoy to then come back. And I'm really enjoying it. I'm really enjoying my time back in the spotlight."