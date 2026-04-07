Boxing star Canelo Alvarez enrolls in college amid injury layoff

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Canelo Alvarez is as accomplished as they come in the world of professional boxing as a multi-division world champion who is among the highest paid athletes of all time.

The Mexican superstar is currently recovering from elbow surgery and plans to make his return to boxing in September. However, while he has some down time, Alvarez has decided that it's never too late to go to college and enrolled at the San Diego University for Integrative Studies.

Alvarez, 35, made the announcement on his Instagram page with a post showing him at school with the caption "It's never too late to start. First day of school."

Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, Alvarez left school early to focus on boxing as a source of income for his family and turned pro at age 15. Twenty years - and millions of dollars later - the boxer is seemingly sending a message that there's always room to learn and grow.

Although he's been incredibly successful with enough money to take care of several generations of the Alvarez family, he appears to be planning for his future.

On a board that he is holding up in the photo that lists teacher ("Bryan") and what he loves ("Golf"), the multi-millionaire humorously states "I want to be a Businessman when I grow up." Perhaps inspired by some of boxing's all-time greats that have run into financial troubles, Alvarez wants to ensure that his money will last beyond his years inside the squared circle.

Alvarez also lists that he is part of the "Class of 2027," which suggests that he doesn't plan on staying in school for long. Still, the ambitious boxer is looking to acquire enough knowledge to carry him beyond his boxing years and into becoming a successful businessman.