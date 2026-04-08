Former UFC fighter Darren Till signs with Conor McGregor's BKFC after leaving Misfits

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Former UFC fighter Darren Till has signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and is set to debut on May 30 at BKFC 90 inside Birmingham, England's Utilita Arena.

Till recently confirmed his departure from Misfits Boxing, having fought three times under their banner. This included defeating MMA veterans Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart, before delivering a knockout to former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and capturing the promotion's bridgerweight title in August.

Till is expected to debut at BKFC 90 in a 185-pound bout, against an opponent has yet to be determined. The 33-year-old declared his excitement at joining BKFC upon the announcement.

"I am very pleased to be signing with the BKFC. It's an amazing promotion! F--- everyone on this roster, I'm coming to be the face of violence. No one can beat me."

UFC icon Conor McGregor is a part owner of BKFC, while Olympic gold medalist and former two-time IBF super-middleweight champion James DeGale has also fought with the promotion. McGregor is involved after his company, McGregor Sports and Entertainment, acquired a stake in the promotion in April 2024.

The sport has grown in popularity in recent years despite being surrounded in controversy. It was only in 2018 that the first sanctioned fight for 130 years took place in the US state of Wyoming.

Till, meanwhile, ended up losing five of his final six UFC bouts before leaving the promotion in 2023. Upon signing with Misfits he became a fan favourite and landed that 3-0 record.

On Monday, Till confirmed he'd be leaving and said he was doing so "on extremely good terms" after his three fights with the KSI fronted promotion.

"I've got nothing but love for Misfits, the owners and promoters and all the people who work behind the scenes, [but] it's time to try my hand at something else."