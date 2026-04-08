Tyson Fury unsure on dad's presence for Arslanbek Makhmudov fight

Tyson Fury explains his decision to come out of retirement again to face Arslanbek Makhmudov after more than a year out of the ring. (1:15)

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Tyson Fury said he is unsure if his dad, John, will attend Saturday's fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) is set to end a 16-month exodus from the ring in London but it remains to be seen if his dad, John, will be there, despite being a constant figure in his son's entourage through his career.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in March, John Fury said that his "relationship with Tyson is destroyed."

He added that his son hasn't been the same fighter since the Deontay Wilder trilogy, insisting there are "too many people patting him on the back and telling him things that aren't true, building him up like he's invincible. He's not."

Tyson Fury, who has been training in Thailand ahead of the fight, told reporters on Wednesday he hasn't spoken to his dad and was focused on beating Makhmudov.

John Fury (right) has been a consistent presence alongside son Tyson Fury. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

"I'm unaware what has happened but he's entitled to his opinion," Fury said. "Just like all you guys are and I'm sure he'll change it a million times over and over again.

"So I haven't really paid him attention to it because I take it with a pinch of salt, because he might have been upset, he might have been a bit down or have been depressed."

Asked if he knew if John would be there, Tyson said: "I don't know. I don't care.

"I've got business to take care of and who's in the crowd is not an important thing to me at all.

"All I am going to be thinking about is Arslanbek Makhmudov and looking forward to it and getting the job done."

Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) will return from his latest retirement and fight for the first time in 16 months against Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium [Netflix, 10 p.m. U.K., 2 p.m. ET in U.S].