Conor Benn: No regrets on Matchroom exit, still loves Eddie Hearn

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Conor Benn has said he has no regrets over his split from Eddie Hearn and Matchroom saying the situation is not "black and white."

Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) will fight Regis Prograis on the Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov undercard (Netflix, 7 p.m. in UK, 2 p.m. ET in U.S) on Saturday.

The fight will be Benn's debut with Zuffa boxing having left Matchroom to sign with Dana White's promotion.

Conor Benn (left) left Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing in February. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Hearn has publicly criticised Benn for the way he left Matchroom, saying the 29-year-old refused his call when the move was announced.

Benn has said he simply did what was right for his family.

"I love Eddie. I love Eddie. I don't feel no type of way at all to any of the noise or anything that's being said, it's just one of the things, isn't it?

"It's not all black and white. That's all I can say on it, but it's not all black and white," Benn said.

"What I do know, what I can say is my kids are set up for life. What I can say is this changes my kids' kids' life.

"What I can say is it's an opportunity I couldn't turn down, irrelevant of all the noise, irrelevant of everything. Hopefully we [Eddie] can sit down."

Benn has said he will target a fight with Ryan Garcia should he beat Prograis (30-3, 23 KOs) on Saturday. Garcia is the WBC welterweight champion while Benn is ranked the No. 1 contender.

Conor Benn (left) left Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing in February. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

While Benn signed a one fight deal with Zuffa, and will be a free agent after the Prograis bout, he said he would lean towards re-signing with them in the future.

"Obviously they're in the driver's seat because the way they've looked after me so well," Benn said.

"I'm extremely blessed by this opportunity. The [money] of course is lovely, but also the opportunity as well and to be able to fight so soon.

"They [Zuffa] wanted to make noise. That's exactly what they've done. I don't see much bigger announcements. They've gone so viral off of an announcement of a signing, not even a fight. So they've done exactly what they needed to do. And it's a privilege that I'm that guy."