Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard, broadcast team

Tyson Fury explains his decision to come out of retirement again to face Arslanbek Makhmudov after more than a year out of the ring. (1:15)

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Tyson Fury will return to the ring to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov, still dreaming of bigger fights that may lie ahead.

No longer a world heavyweight champion, "The Gypsy King" knows he could fight for the top prize again but only if he beats Makhmudov first.

But Makhmudov enters in good form and could provide a stern test for Fury, who has been out of the ring for 16 months.

Here's everything UK fans need to know about Fury's comeback fight.

When is Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

Tyson Fury must beat Arslanbek Makhmudov to return to the elite of the division. Getty

Fury faces Makhmudov on Saturday April 11. The fight is at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov in the UK

The fight will be streamed exclusively on Netflix. Anyone who has a subscription will be able to watch the event. Subscriptions start at £5.99 a month.

ESPN will also have live updates from the event.

Ring-walk time for Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

The event begins at 7 p.m.

The main-event ring-walks are expected at around 10.30 p.m.

Conor Benn's fight against Regis Prograis is expected around 9.30 p.m.

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov undercard

Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis

Jeamie TKV vs. Richard Riakporhe

Frazer Clarke vs. Justis Huni

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov broadcast team on Netflix

Host Elle Duncan joined by boxing royalty in Lennox Lewis, Laila Ali and Carl Froch.

Mauro Ranallo is joined on commentary by David Haye and Andre Ward.