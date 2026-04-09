Regis Prograis: Why catchweight limit is harder for Conor Benn

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Regis Prograis has insisted that Conor Benn will find their 150 pound catchweight limit physically harder.

Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs), a former junior welterweight champion, is fighting above 140lbs for the first time while Benn's last two bouts against Chris Eubank Jr. were contested at the 160lbs middleweight limit.

Prograis, who along with Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) forms the co-main event on the Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov event in London [Netflix, 7 p.m. in U.K., 2 p.m. in U.S.] expects to be bettered prepared because his opponent is cutting down from a heavier size.

Regis Prograis (left) and Conor Benn will meet at a catchweight. Getty

"It's definitely tougher for him. I'm eating good ... I fought at 140lbs my whole career," Prograis said about the weight agreement.

"So to add 10 pounds is big, it's a massive difference. I feel real good right now, I have energy. Usually? I'm two days before the weigh-in, I wouldn't feel like this at all. I wouldn't be talking, I'd be kind of snappy. Like right now, I'm good."

Regis Prograis clarifies injury rumour ahead of Conor Benn fight

Prograis also dismissed rumours that he was carrying an injury and not ready to fight.

"Listen, in camp, you're always gonna get some stuff in camp, but I'm good to fight," Prograis said.

"The thing is, I think that somebody here, they wanted to put somebody else in. Because when I got here, they were trying to find a replacement.

"It's like somebody's trying to get in, you know, into the event in some type of way. So I don't know."

Benn weighed 160lbs in his last fight against Chris Eubank Jr. Getty

Meanwhile, Benn has said he could make the 147lb welterweight limit if he needed to, and plans to make that move should he beat Prograis, with a fight against WBC champion Ryan Garcia in the pipeline.

"After the Eubank Jr. win, I was running 10 kilometres almost every day, just to get my weight down," Benn said.

"No date on the horizon, nothing, just me just trying to get my weight down. I was walking around at 175lbs for the past three years and in shape, so to then lose that and get down to 150, I had to be disciplined in my off-season, so when the date did present itself, I was ready.

"I can't live and stand by being disciplined, and work ethic, and talk about it, and not attack it."