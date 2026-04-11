Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov LIVE: Latest updates as Clarke, Huni open stacked main card

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Frazer Clarke (R) was beaten by Justis Huni via majority decision Getty

ESPN has live updates as Tyson Fury ends his latest retirement and returns to the ring for the first time in 16 months, taking on Arslanbek Makhmudov in London.

Fury hasn't fought since his second defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024. The following month, he announced he would be retiring, again.

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However, the former heavyweight champion is back, taking on Russian Makhmudov with the promise of bigger fights down the line should he win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Conor Benn will face Regis Prograis in the co-main event as the Brit makes his debut with Dana White's Zuffa Boxing.