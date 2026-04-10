David Haye, Lennox Lewis, Joseph Parker preview Tyson Fury's comeback

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Tyson Fury makes his long-awaited return to the ring on Saturday night against Arslanbek Makhmudov in London.

ESPN has spoken to three heavyweight experts: David Haye, Joseph Parker and Lennox Lewis, to get their take on Fury's latest comeback and how the fight might shake out.

David Haye

Former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion.

David Haye will be on the Netflix broadcast for Fury vs. Makhmudov. Toby Shepheard / AFP via Getty Images

Are you happy Tyson Fury has come back?

"Yeah of course. Boxing is better with Tyson Fury in it. We need the controversy; we need 'The Gypsy King' in the heavyweight mix. It's not as fun without him.

"I'm hoping he looks back to his best on Saturday night. Makhmudov is no pushover. He's not the easiest guy when you don't know what you got left. Makhmudov is the ideal opponent but you're going to need 12 rounds of action in you or he will swarm you.

"He's very strong, punches hard. Not the slickest boxer. It's one thing him saying: 'I'm No. 1 in the world, I didn't lose to Usyk' ... Whatever. Let's see on Saturday night."

Do you think he will sit in the dressing room and wonder what he'll be like in that ring?

"No, he's done it since he was a kid. He won't be worried at all. That's a regular human attitude. He's a warrior. He's shown it time and again. He's gone in there with Wilder when he was that unbeaten beast and beat him.

"Fighting Makhmudov isn't going to faze him. It's not about his mindset it's about his physicality. That's the unknown."

Joseph Parker

Former heavyweight world champion, friend and sparring partner of Tyson Fury.

Joseph Parker, left, and Tyson Fury are good friends. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Getty Images

You've been around him, how has Tyson been in camp?

"He's in incredible shape. He always puts in the work. Always. It's nice to see him happy and enjoy camp. I think for him now, it's [to] enjoy every moment.

"He's in great shape and ready to go. Even now he's the fittest guy in camp. We've been training in Thailand, it's very hot in the gym, I sparred 4 or 5 rounds with him and I could really feel it. I jumped out, another guy jumped in ... Then another. He's sparring fresh guys for 12 rounds. It's not like he's just born with being fit. He puts in the work."

Makhmudov is no easy fight, what's Tyson's mindset like for this one?

"I don't think Tyson could have trained any harder [than if it was] a title fight. He's treated this guy [Makhmudov] like he's King Kong. That's how he's trained for this fight, and I can say that truthfully because I've been there."

Lennox Lewis

Former undisputed heavyweight world champion.

Lennox Lewis, center, is a former undisputed heavyweight world champion. Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Tyson looks in good shape, he's been relaxed and happy all week, what version of him are you expecting to see on Saturday night?

"I expect Tyson Fury to come out there and feel confident. He's already gone through trials and tribulations with the [Francis] Ngannou fight when he got caught in the early rounds.

"He's going to make sure he doesn't get caught ... He knows what that feels like and doesn't want that to happen again."

Do you think the time off may have helped him?

"100%. I think Thailand did so much good for him. He's a guy that needs to get away. He can't be around people but he loves being around his family and his family makes him feel good. He's [been] in a place which makes him feel good, allows him to lose the weight comfortably.

"By coming back and expressing he wants to box a couple more times, he can stay for at least another year."