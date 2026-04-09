Tyson Fury declares he will 'make an example of' Arslanbek Makhmudov ahead of heavyweight showdown

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LONDON - Tyson Fury has declared he will "make an example" of Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday.

Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) will return from his fifth retirement against Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium [Netflix, 7 p.m. U.K, 2 p.m. ET in U.S] and will look to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats to old foe Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

After 16 months out of the ring, there are questions around what version of Fury, 37, will be on display following his hiatus and gruelling 24 rounds with Usyk. The Brit said he plans to box and move with speed before unleashing his power on Makhmudov.

Having spent 16 weeks preparing in Thailand alongside trainer SugarHill Steward, Fury said he is feeling on top form and injury free.

"I feel actually sorry for Arslanbek Makhmudov ... I'm going to make an example of him," Fury told Thursday's news conference.

"He's a big 6-foot-7 lump, won't be able to get out the way of me. I'm going to knock his head right off his two shoudlers.

"It's no shame because like he said, he's fighting the great Tyson Fury. Not only will I do it to him, I'll do it to all of them."

Fury was at his entertaining best at the news conference, insiting he is still the "money man" of the division.

"Sooner or later, these so-called alphabetical champions are going to fight me" he said of other heavyweights.

"Whoever it might be, whoever's got the belt at the time will be hunted and destroyed. Who are they going to fight to make any money. I'm the money man.

"When you mention Tyson Fury you know you're going to get paid. So line them up...all of them. They're going to be begging me to fight by the end of the year ...on their hands and knees begging for "The Gypsy King" to fight them."