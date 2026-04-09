Ben Shalom denies Martin Bakole social media claims: 'We changed his life'

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Martin Bakole has not fought since May 2025. Getty

Ben Shalom has shut down Martin Bakole's accusations he is trying to "ruin" the heavyweight's career and is blocking him from taking fights.

Bakole took to social media on Wednesday declaring the reason for his inactivity over the last year has been Shalom.

"For everyone asking what is happening with me, I am ready to fight any time but one man is trying to ruin my career: Ben Shalom," Bakole posted on X.

Bakole (21-2-1, 16 KOs) also said Shalom had threatened to sue him if he fought and didn't pay the promoter.

Shalom told ESPN on Thursday that he refutes Bakole's accusations and while he said he won't be "bullied" by the fighter or anyone on his team, he hopes the situation can be resolved.

"He's obviously got people in his ear advising him on certain things, telling him to say certain things that aren't in his interests because he'll now have to deal with the consequences," Shalom said.

"We changed his life. We got him fights repeatedly and the only thing that stops him getting in the ring half the time has been fitness."

Shalom confirmed Boxxer have made "multiple" offers to Bakole's team including a fight on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven on May 23 in Egypt.

Bakole also claimed that his contract with Ben Shalom and Boxxer is "finished." Shalom told ESPN that is not the case.

"Of course he is [under contract]. Ultimately we won't be bullied, intimidated, blackmailed or anything else in the course if business," Shalom said.

"I think it will get resolved because it has to. I just want him to get fit, healthy, in a good headspace.

"Hopefully the people around him allow him to talk to us and we get him back in the big fights which he needs to be."

Bakole hasn't fought since May 2025 when he drew with Efe Ajagba. That result followed a Round 2 knockout defeat to Joseph Parker when Bakole was called up on two days' notice as a replacement for Daniel Dubois in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He was previously considered one of the brightest prospects in the heavyweight divisions, with a standout knockout against American Jared Anderson in 2024.