Explaining Conor Benn's Zuffa deal, Matchroom fall-out, catchweight rule, what comes next

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Conor Benn's move to sign with Zuffa Boxing in February stunned the boxing world.

His departure from Eddie Hearn's Matchroom was one thing, but signing with Zuffa and Dana White, who have become arguably their biggest rivals, in a multi-million dollar move has caused a public war of words.

While Benn, who takes on Regis Prograis on Saturday in his one-fight deal with Zuffa [Netflix, 7 p.m. in U.K., 2 p.m. in U.S.], has said he has no regrets over the decision, it has divided opinions of fans and the wider boxing community.

So, what does the deal mean and what will Benn do after Saturday night?

Why did Conor Benn leave Matchroom?

Conor Benn (left) left Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing in February. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

The short answer is money. While a figure of $15m has been widely reported, nothing has been disclosed publicly. Benn has said what he is being paid will secure his family's future for generations and it was an opportunity he wasn't going to pass up.

"What I can say is my kids are set up for life. What I can say is this changes my kids' kids' lives," Benn told reporters this week.

"What I can say is this an opportunity I couldn't turn down, irrelevant of all the noise, irrelevant of everything."

No one can begrudge a fighter getting paid as much as they can. Careers are short, unpredictable and full of risk. However, the manner in which Benn left Hearn has been divisive. The Matchroom boss said he found out about the news via a lawyer's email.

When he tried to reach out to Benn for a phone call, Hearn claims the fighter turned him down.

Benn said this week: "I don't feel no type of way to Eddie. You know, I love Eddie. I don't feel any type of way at all, to any of the noise or anything that's been said. It's one of those things."

What was the reaction?

Benn (R) beat Chris Eubank Jr. in November. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The initial reaction was one of shock and surprise from most. Outside of Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor, Benn was not only Matchroom's biggest star, but one that many thought would be with the company for the remainder of his career.

"I don't know what to say. I felt everything we gave him, the loyalty, the support, would be enough to talk it through," Hearn told iFL TV in February.

"But there wasn't really the interest. Very surprising. Very painful, but just another moment in life that you live and learn from."

Why were UFC fighters getting involved?

Eddie Hearn (left) and Tom Aspinall have joined together in a business deal. Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

There was also some frustration and surprise from UFC fighters, given Zuffa and the UFC are owned by the same parent company, TKO.

UFC fighter pay has also been a contentious issue for several years.

Heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who signed with Hearn's Matchroom Talent Agency in March, said: "I think it's bothered everyone. If one guy's getting paid $15m and the other's getting $15,000, that's a big difference, which is one of the reasons I want to explore other options."

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley said: "It doesn't mean it's true, I don't know, it could well be true. I can't imagine it being true ... I don't even know who Conor Benn is.

"He's supposedly a pretty big name in boxing, but I've never heard of him. If they really paid him $15m ... It's crazy how you put so much work in the UFC, build this name, create this character, be this star ... It's like, I'm not making f------ $15m a fight.

"But, it's also business and if they think that's a good business move and that guy's going to bring in money, I get it. Don't take anything personal in business."

Why is Benn fighting Regis Prograis?

Benn (L) will fight Regis Prograis on Saturday. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Benn says Prograis was one of the first names put to him, he accepted and a deal was signed quickly.

The 37-year-old has several qualities which make him an attractive opponent for Benn a this stage of his career. He is a big name, particularly in the U.S.

A former two-time junior welterweight champion, Prograis has been at the top, but is on the way down. He was comprehensively beaten by Devin Haney in 2023 and, on his second visit to the U.K, lost to Jack Catterall in 2024 when he was dropped twice.

While it's no 'gimme fight' and Prograis is a skilled operator, Benn is the favourite and is expected to get the job done.

Why is Benn fighting at a catchweight? Is there a rehydration clause?

Regis Prograis thinks the catchweight agreement is to his advantage. Getty

Benn and Prograis will meet at a 150 pounds catchweight.

Prograis, who has been fighting as a junior welterweight for many years, believes the agreement is to his advantage. Benn's most recent two fights, both against Chris Eubank Jr. came at the 160lbs middleweight limit but he was previously a welterweight (147lbs).

"After the Eubank Jr. win, I was running 10 kilometres almost every day, just to get my weight down," Benn said.

There is no rehydration clause in the Benn vs. Prograis fight, meaning there is no restriction on how much weight either fighter can put on after Friday's weigh-in.

Controversially, Benn and Eubank Jr's rematch did include a rehydration clause. It prohibited them from putting on more than 10lbs after their weigh-in.

Will Zuffa promote Benn after Saturday night?

UFC boss Dana White is behind Zuffa Boxing. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Benn will not be signed to any promotional company once the fight with Prograis is over, however, he said this week: "I'll be a completely free agent. Obviously, Zuffa are in the driving seat because of the way they've looked after me so well.

"I'm extremely blessed by this opportunity. The [money], of course, is lovely, but also the opportunity as well, and to be able to fight so soon."

What does Benn want to do should he beat Prograis?

Conor Benn is hoping to fight for Ryan Garcia's WBC belt. Lucas Peltier/AP Photo

The WBC welterweight title has long been in Benn's sights. It's the belt his legendary father, Nigel, held at super middleweight in the 1990s.

If he gets past Prograis, the door is open for a huge clash with welterweight champion Ryan Garcia.

Benn has made no secret of his desire to fight Garcia and the bout would be huge on either side of the Atlantic. It would also be a great chance for Benn to enhance his profile in the U.S.