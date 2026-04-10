Tyson Fury details home invasion which made him move to Isle of Man

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Tyson Fury has explained the reason behind his move from Morecambe to the Isle of Man, saying an intruder to his house was "the final straw."

Fury had lived in the seaside town of Morecambe in the north of England for the last two decades but has now moved to be based with his family on the Isle of Man, which is situated in the Irish Sea between England and Ireland.

He told reporters this week several incidents enticed him to relocate.

Tyson Fury will fight for the first time in 16 months on Saturday. Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

"Sometimes you can just be in a place too long and everybody knows where you live," Fury said. "And the final straw was I had a [person] come over my gates, 40-foot Gates ... I've got an attack dog, I've got everything.

"The police came and he said: 'I'm here to be adopted by Tyson and [wife] Paris.' This man could have had a knife on him, or anything."

Fury said several people also discovered his address and came to the property to ring his intercom.

"The intercom was going all night. Every weekend, I've got [people] coming, parking outside the front, ringing the bell: 'Is Tyson in, can I speak to Tyson?'

"Just drunken people. It's just too much. When people know where you live you can be targeted at any time."

The heavyweight is set to return to the ring for the first time in 16 months on Saturday against Arslanbek Makhmudov. [Netflix, 7 p.m. U.K, 2 p.m. ET in U.S].

The former two-time world champion said he is enjoying every minute of his comeback.

"This is my dream job and I have been able to do my dream job," Fury said. "I dreamed as a child of being the heavyweight world champion and I have lived it.

"It's absolutely fabulous to be back boxing, this is my sixth stadium fight in a row. Wembley, Tottenham, Saudi, Saudi, Saudi and Tottenham again.

"Has that even been done before, six stadiums in-a-row? Madness."